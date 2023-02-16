The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 is the ultimate tablet and it just hit an all-time low price

I'm covering lots of Presidents Day sales this year, and this is one you don't want to miss. This isn't just any old iPad deal — this sale slashes the price of the biggest and best iPad available.

Right now the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB) is $1,019 at Amazon (opens in new tab). (Amazon lists the price as $1,069, with a $50 discount taken off at checkout.) This tablet is pricey, but there's never been a better time to buy than now, as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has hit a new all-time low price.

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi128GB): was $1,099 now $1,019 @ Amazon

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. It's on sale for $1,069, but $50 is discounted during checkout for a final price of $1,019.

As you'll see in our 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 review, this is the ultimate Apple tablet. It packs a gorgeous XDR display, a super fast processor, 5G connectivity and 10 hours of battery life.

If you already own the iPad Pro 2021, we won't try and convince you to upgrade. The updates with the 2022 edition of the iPad Pro aren't huge, although the jump from the M1 to the M2 chip does offer faster performance. But for anyone else, the iPad Pro 2022 is an absolute beast of a tablet that can take almost anything you throw at it.

Everything from gaming to editing 4K video runs lightning-fast on the iPad Pro 2022. It's the tablet to buy for power users, and content looks stunning on the 12.9-inch display.

The iPad Pro 2022 also runs like a laptop if you opt for some extra accessories. The Magic Keyboard is undeniably expensive at $349, but it's both comfortable and responsive to type on. And the $129 Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) turns the iPad Pro into a drawing tablet, an invaluable combination for artists.

If you want all the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 has to offer, then now's the time to pick one up. But there are plenty more affordable options available — stay tuned to our iPad deals coverage for the best sales.