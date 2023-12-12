Sony's best noise cancelling headphones are massively reduced right now — starting from AU$275

Searching for a pair of the best noise-cancelling headphones for Christmas? Then look no further, because there’s mammoth discounts on various headphones and earbuds to be found on The Good Guys eBay store.

The Good Guys eBay has dropped prices across Sony's top headphones and earbuds, with savings of up to AU$159. Using the code SAVETH, Sony's WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones come down from AU$549 to just A$390 — what a bargain!

Sony's WH-1000XM5 Headphones are renowned for their fantastic noise-cancelling features, delivering premium sound quality in different environments. Multi Noise Sensor technology and four microphones on each earcup capture ambient sound more effectively to reduce high noise frequencies.

Other great features include all-day power and quick charging — so 3 minutes will give you 3 hours of charge if you're in a hurry. The speak-to-chat function automatically stops the music and lets in ambient sound — super handy if you want to keep your headphones on or take calls hands-free.

These headphones are lightweight with 'soft fit' leather for all-day wear.

Meanwhile, Sony's WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds are also heavily discounted, thanks to the code TOP6DEC.

The earbuds won in our face-off against its predecessor, Sony WF-1000XM4, for sound dimensions, active noise cancellation and call quality. The WF-1000XM5 uses speech and bone conduction sensors to pick up the voice vibrations directly from your skull and isolate your voice from background noise during phone calls— which is pretty cool if you ask me.

Not only do the earbuds adjust to the noises of the world around you, but users are treated to stable-fitting earbuds that are water resistant — meaning splashes and sweat won't stop the music.