Sony's best noise cancelling headphones are massively reduced right now — starting from AU$275

Searching for a pair of the best noise-cancelling headphones for Christmas? Then look no further, because there’s mammoth discounts on various headphones and earbuds to be found on The Good Guys eBay store.
The Good Guys eBay has dropped prices across Sony's top headphones and earbuds, with savings of up to AU$159. Using the code SAVETH, Sony's WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones come down from AU$549 to just A$390 — what a bargain!
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones |
AU$549 AU$390 on eBay
Sony WH-1000XM5 Premium Noise Cancelling Headphones are lightweight for all-day wear, come in stylish colours and are well known for their Auto NC Optimizer that auto-adjusts to noises and environments around you.
The Good Guys has already discounted both black and silver colourways to AU$420, however using the code, you can save an additional AU$30. Retailing at AU$549, this epic deal brings a total saving of AU$159.
• Sony WH-1000XM5 (Black): $390 with code SAVETH
• Sony WH-1000XM5 (Silver): $390 with code SAVETH
Sony's WH-1000XM5 Headphones are renowned for their fantastic noise-cancelling features, delivering premium sound quality in different environments. Multi Noise Sensor technology and four microphones on each earcup capture ambient sound more effectively to reduce high noise frequencies.
Other great features include all-day power and quick charging — so 3 minutes will give you 3 hours of charge if you're in a hurry. The speak-to-chat function automatically stops the music and lets in ambient sound — super handy if you want to keep your headphones on or take calls hands-free.
These headphones are lightweight with 'soft fit' leather for all-day wear.
Meanwhile, Sony's WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds are also heavily discounted, thanks to the code TOP6DEC.
Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds |
AU$379 AU$275.42 on eBay
Sony's WF-1000XM5S Premium Noise Cancelling Earbuds are perfect for on-the-go users, with seamless sound quality and stable, secure fit. These earbuds typically set you back AU$379, but this deal saves you almost AU$18 on top of The Good Guys’ discounted price of $293.
• Sony WF-1000XM5 (Black): $275.42 with code TOP6DEC
• Sony WF-1000XM5 (Silver): $275.42 with code TOP6DEC
The earbuds won in our face-off against its predecessor, Sony WF-1000XM4, for sound dimensions, active noise cancellation and call quality. The WF-1000XM5 uses speech and bone conduction sensors to pick up the voice vibrations directly from your skull and isolate your voice from background noise during phone calls— which is pretty cool if you ask me.
Not only do the earbuds adjust to the noises of the world around you, but users are treated to stable-fitting earbuds that are water resistant — meaning splashes and sweat won't stop the music.