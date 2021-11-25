Hurry! This 50-inch 4K Roku TV just hit $248 in Walmart Black Friday deal

There are plenty of Black Friday TV deals out there right now, but this one from Walmart is too good to pass up. Because if you’re looking for a 50-inch smart TV powered by Roku, this discounted onn model looks pretty sweet.

Right now Walmart has the onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV for just $248. That’s $101 off the regular price, which means you can upgrade to a 4K TV without having to spend a fortune.

onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV: was $349 now $248 @ Walmart onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV: was $349 now $248 @ Walmart

If you want to upgrade to a bigger screen without the big price tag, this Black Friday TV deal from Walmart is awesome. Save $101 on the 50-inch onn TV, which is powered by Roku and offers a 4K HDR picture.

Don’t let that low price fool you, this onn 50-inch model does pack in quite a lot. This TV has 4K UHD resolution, HDR support, wireless streaming and three HDMI ports Naturally it has a large 50-inch screen, and all the smart features run on Roku's software.

This 50-inch set provides quick and easy access to all of your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Paramount Plus and more.

So it’s just like having a Roku streaming box plugged in, but without having to keep track of two different remotes. And if you use the Roku app, you can search for content using your voice.