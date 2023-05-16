Score! The new Google Pixel 7a is $50 off and get a bonus $50 gift card

The Google Pixel 7a is here, and it's a new contender for one of the best cheap phones on the market. Even better, it's already seeing some epic deals that knock its relatively affordable price even lower.

Right now the Google Pixel 7a is $449 with activation at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $50 off, and the lowest price I've ever seen for this phone. Best Buy is even offering a free $50 gift card with the phone (opens in new tab) on top of the $50 discount. In addition, the Google Pixel 7a is $499 at Amazon with a free $50 gift card (opens in new tab), no activation required.

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7a: from $449 w/ free gift card @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Free $50 gift card! Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). Additionally, you'll get a free $50 Best Buy gift card for with your phone. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7a: from $499 w/ free gift card @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Free $50 gift card! Amazon is offering a free $50 gift card with purchase of the Google Pixel 7a. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

After evaluating the phone in our Google Pixel 7a review, we concluded that it's one of the best cheap phones on the market. This phone offers a host of premium features at a less-than-premium price.

The Google Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. We saw a max brightness of 931 nits, meaning the phone is easy to use even in bright sunlight.

The cameras on the Google Pixel 7a are excellent, too. Packing a 64MP main, 13MP ultrawide and a 13MP selfie lens, the Google Pixel 7a takes awesome shots and landed a spot on our best camera phones list. We love the Google Pixel 7a's night photography and portrait mode, and you also get access to useful photo editing features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

Running on the Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7a performs well during everyday tasks. We were able to switch between multiple apps and tabs without any slowdown. Even demanding games like PUBG Mobile ran well, although the phone did start to get warm during long gaming sessions.

Battery life is alright with this phone. Our unit lasted 10 hours and 5 minutes in our tests with the 90Hz refresh rate turned off. This doesn't land the Google Pixel 7a on our best phone battery life list, but it's enough to get most people through the day. Plus, the Google Pixel 7a supports wireless charging, which is rare for a phone in this price range.

The Google Pixel 7a is an awesome phone, and it's even better value thanks to these deals. I highly recommend snapping one up at Best Buy or Amazon right now. If you're looking for more deals, stay tuned to our Memorial Day sales coverage.