Quick! This Cyber Monday deal drops Sonos Arc soundbar to lowest price ever

Tis the season for watching movies, and if you're a movie lover looking to boost your viewing experience over the holidays, then you'll be interested to know about the big discounts on the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar. The flagship speaker system has always impressed with its immersive performance whenever I've heard it in action, and this Cyber Monday deal brings the popular Dolby Atmos soundbar down to its lowest ever price.

Right now, the Sonos Arc soundbar is just $719 at Amazon. That's 20% off the original $899 list price for one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars I've heard. Similar deals can be found at Best Buy, Crutchfield, and Walmart.

U.K. shoppers get a slightly better deal, and can grab the Sonos Arc soundbar for just £667 @ Amazon. That's a £232 saving.

Sonos Arc soundbar: was $899 now $719 @ Amazon

SAVE $180! The Sonos Arc optimizes its sound to your room thanks to its Trueplay auto-tuning capabilities. That means you'll always be positioned in the best seat in the house for movie sound. It also has voice control support via Alexa and Google Assistant. In our Sonos Arc review, we called it one of the smartest soundbars you can buy and the best soundbar for audiophiles.

Price check: $719 @ Best Buy

Sonos Arc soundbar: was £899 now £667 @ Amazon

SAVE £232! The Sonos Arc optimizes its sound to your room thanks to its Trueplay auto-tuning capabilities. That means you'll always be positioned in the best seat in the house for movie sound. It also has voice control support via Alexa and Google Assistant. In our Sonos Arc review, we called it one of the smartest soundbars you can buy and the best soundbar for audiophiles.

The Sonos Arc is the best soundbar you can buy if you’re interested in making it part of a Sonos ecosystem integrated with existing Sonos speakers dotted around the house. This premium speaker stands out with its gorgeous curved design, which is built to be a centerpiece of your living room as much as it’s meant to enhance your TV’s sound. And it certainly doesn’t skimp on sound performance, delivering deep bass and clear treble for your favorite movies and TV shows complete with Dolby Atmos support.

Thanks to Sonos’ TruePlay technology, the Arc can automatically tune itself to whatever room it’s in to deliver the crispest, most accurate audio possible. It also supports voice controls via Alexa and Google Assistant, making it one of the smartest soundbars you can buy. If you have a larger entertainment area — and the budget, the Sonos Arc is one of the top premium soundbars out there.

In our Sonos Arc review, we loved the expansive sound this soundbar brought to movies, but I recommend giving it a bass boost and partnering it with the Sonos Sub. Like the Arc, this dedicated bass speaker is also being discounted and can be found for $638 at Amazon in white, saving $160 on the list price. The black option is priced at $729 at Amazon.

Alternatively you can opt for a package combining the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar with a pair of new Era 100 speakers. This Sonos Surround Set is $1,117 at Best Buy, saving $280 on the list price for the individual speakers. Alternatively, you could go whole hog with the Sonos Ultimate Immersive Set with Arc for $2,256 at Sonos. This Sonos Arc Soundbar, Sub and a pair of Era 300 Dolby Atmos speakers package together will save you $340.



Don't forget to check out the best Cyber Monday deals, where we're rounding up sales on TVs, laptops, appliances and lots more.