7 best Prime Day laptop deals I recommend based on our testing

Here at Tom's Guide we put every laptop we review through our testing lab, where trained experts poke, prod and otherwise put these portable PCs through the wringer to see how well they perform.

That's one reason why you can trust our laptop reviews — because we not only use them all ourselves, we test them to see how well they live up to the hype. And since that we're smack dab in the middle of Amazon's Prime Day event, now is a great time to get one of the best laptops on the market at a great discount.

With that in mind, I've been combing through deals on Amazon and other retailers to find the cream of the crop.

Best early October Prime Day laptop deals

Chromebooks

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was $379 now $269 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 offers good value, so this Best Buy deal that knocks $100 off the usual $379 asking price is a great one. This tablet runs ChromeOS and comes with a detachable keyboard, and in our Lenovo Duet 3 review we called it "a surprisingly versatile 2-in-1." It sports an 11-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $289 now $229 @ Amazon

One of the more popular mid-range Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale at Amazon. This convertible is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. It also features a touchscreen, a necessity for laptops with its 360-degree hinge. In our Acer Chromebook Spin 311 review we called this laptop out for some flaws, but our battery testing reveals it's a long-lived Chromebook.

Windows

Acer Swift X: was $912 now $799 @ Amazon

The Acer Swift X is a laptop that packs all the necessities for a workday. In our Acer Swift X review, we said it's designed to please someone who wants enough oomph to get them through professional tasks. This config features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. This laptop did drop lower during July Prime Day, so we could see an even steeper discount during Big Deals Days.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,399 now $909 @ Best Buy

Not all Prime Day laptop deals will come from Amazon. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the best overall gaming laptop you can buy and it's on sale at Best Buy only. This configuration comes sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers great performance, incredible battery life (11 hours and 32 minutes), and unbeatable portability.

Gaming laptops

Asus ROG Zephyrus w/ RTX 3080: was $2,199 now $1,584 @ Amazon

This deal knocks $660 off on one of the best gaming laptops out there. This particular model is a bit more powerful than the one listed above as it sports a vibrant 15.6-inch QHD display, AMD Ryzen 9 5000 CPU, RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also sports six speakers with Dolby Atmos tech to make your gaming experiences more immersive.

Price check: sold out at Best Buy

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050: was $839 now $705 @ Amazon

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid budget gaming laptop, featuring an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a full HD 144 Hz screen. This laptop is a great choice for gamers who want to play big-budget games at moderate settings. Read our Acer Nitro 5 review to see how our testing proves this is a great budget laptop.

HP Victus 16: was $929 now $851 @ Amazon

This gaming laptop comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor, 8 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. It also has a 16.1” HD display, so your games will look great. Check out our HP Victus 16 review to see how well it performs in our testing.

Alienware x14: was $1,899 now $1,200 @ Best Buy

The x14 is one of the most distinctive gaming laptops we've tested here at Tom's Guide. In our Alienware x14 review we talk up its gaming performance and why we love how absurdly slim it is, which makes it one of the most ultra-portable gaming laptops on the market. Though we'd love an OLED version, the x14's 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display can still serve up responsive 1080p gaming sessions.