7 best Prime Day laptop deals I recommend based on our testing

Here at Tom's Guide we put every laptop we review through our testing lab, where trained experts poke, prod and otherwise put these portable PCs through the wringer to see how well they perform.
That's one reason why you can trust our laptop reviews — because we not only use them all ourselves, we test them to see how well they live up to the hype. And since that we're smack dab in the middle of Amazon's Prime Day event, now is a great time to get one of the best laptops on the market at a great discount.
With that in mind, I've been combing through deals on Amazon and other retailers to find the cream of the crop.
Best early October Prime Day laptop deals
Chromebooks
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was $379 now $269 @ Best Buy
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 offers good value, so this Best Buy deal that knocks $100 off the usual $379 asking price is a great one. This tablet runs ChromeOS and comes with a detachable keyboard, and in our Lenovo Duet 3 review we called it "a surprisingly versatile 2-in-1." It sports an 11-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.
Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $289 now $229 @ Amazon
One of the more popular mid-range Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale at Amazon. This convertible is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. It also features a touchscreen, a necessity for laptops with its 360-degree hinge. In our Acer Chromebook Spin 311 review we called this laptop out for some flaws, but our battery testing reveals it's a long-lived Chromebook.
Windows
Acer Swift X: was $912 now $799 @ Amazon
The Acer Swift X is a laptop that packs all the necessities for a workday. In our Acer Swift X review, we said it's designed to please someone who wants enough oomph to get them through professional tasks. This config features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. This laptop did drop lower during July Prime Day, so we could see an even steeper discount during Big Deals Days.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,399 now $909 @ Best Buy
Not all Prime Day laptop deals will come from Amazon. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the best overall gaming laptop you can buy and it's on sale at Best Buy only. This configuration comes sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers great performance, incredible battery life (11 hours and 32 minutes), and unbeatable portability.
MacBooks
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. This is the lowest price ever for this machine and an epic value.
Price check: $999 @ B&H Photo | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display.
Price check: $1,099 @ B&H Photo | $1,099 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. It's been as cheap as $1,049 in the past, although deals on this model have been rare as of late.
Price check: $1,049 @ Best Buy | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
Gaming laptops
Asus ROG Zephyrus w/ RTX 3080: was $2,199 now $1,584 @ Amazon
This deal knocks $660 off on one of the best gaming laptops out there. This particular model is a bit more powerful than the one listed above as it sports a vibrant 15.6-inch QHD display, AMD Ryzen 9 5000 CPU, RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also sports six speakers with Dolby Atmos tech to make your gaming experiences more immersive.
Price check: sold out at Best Buy
Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050: was $839 now $705 @ Amazon
The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid budget gaming laptop, featuring an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a full HD 144 Hz screen. This laptop is a great choice for gamers who want to play big-budget games at moderate settings. Read our Acer Nitro 5 review to see how our testing proves this is a great budget laptop.
HP Victus 16: was $929 now $851 @ Amazon
This gaming laptop comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor, 8 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. It also has a 16.1” HD display, so your games will look great. Check out our HP Victus 16 review to see how well it performs in our testing.
Alienware x14: was $1,899 now $1,200 @ Best Buy
The x14 is one of the most distinctive gaming laptops we've tested here at Tom's Guide. In our Alienware x14 review we talk up its gaming performance and why we love how absurdly slim it is, which makes it one of the most ultra-portable gaming laptops on the market. Though we'd love an OLED version, the x14's 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display can still serve up responsive 1080p gaming sessions.
Razer Blade 15: was $3,299 now $2,299 @ Amazon
The main selling point of the Razer Blade 15 is its incredibly vibrant 240Hz OLED display, and in our Razer Blade 15 review we raved about its appearance and test scores. Not only will some of the best PC games play smoothly on Razer’s laptop, the peerless black levels of OLED will make them look better than on any LED screen or IPS panel. 1440p is pretty much the sweet spot for laptop gaming at the moment, and the Blade’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is well suited to run titles at this resolution.
Check other retailers: $2,299 @ Best Buy