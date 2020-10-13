Prime Day deal: Bose QC35 II noise-cancelling headphones just hit lowest price ever

The Prime Day deals might be loud, but we’re especially drawn to this pair of noise-cancelling headphones from Bose. If you're looking to drown out the hustle and bustle of everyday life and just listen to your tunes, then the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones are unbeatable — especially at this price.

Right now you can get the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones for just $199 at Amazon , down from the regular price of $349. That’s an enormous 43% off, which saves you $150 on the MSRP.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $349 now $199 at Amazon

Save $150 on these phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones from Bose. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II have a sturdy, fold-away design and deliver crystal clear sounds with great range. And don’t worry, they’ve got that bass too. View Deal

Because this is the Series II model, you’ll be getting the latest version of these exceptional cans at their lowest ever price. Very little in our best headphones lineup can offer this sound quality at this price.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones are an absolutely stellar pair of headphones that blend best-in-class noise-cancelling technology with excellent audio quality and a lightweight and stylish design. In our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review , the only thing we didn’t love was the price, and now that's been resolved.

This is by far the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones. They were down to $279 during last year’s Prime Day sales, but this offer blows it out of the water.