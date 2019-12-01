No joke: Grab this 50-inch 4K TV for $249 and get a free Echo Dot

Amazon's Fire TV televisions offer easy access to all your favorite streaming services, from Netflix and Prime Video to YouTube and Disney Plus. And right now Best Buy has great deals on pretty much all of them.

Best Buy is currently offering a major deal on its Fire TVs that includes a free Amazon Echo Dot. The sets range in size from 24 inches to 65 inches and are made by both Insignia and Toshiba.

Our favorite deal of the bunch is the 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for $249, which is $100 off the regular $349 price.

The cheapest of the bunch is a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV for just $99, which is $50 off. Insignia's 55-inch Fire TV is $330, which is $100 off, which comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR range for more vibrant visuals,

If you'd prefer to go with a Toshiba model, a 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV set is on sale for $270, which normally goes for $380. Another Toshiba model, the 65-inch 4K Fire TV is $499, which is regularly available for $600.

Of course, all of the models ship with Amazon's Fire TV software, which provides a host of streaming options, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and countless others. Best of all, Best Buy is throwing in an Echo Dot (charcoal color) with the purchase of any Fire TV television. That's an additional $50 value to sweeten the pot.

All of these deals are all available now. See our Cyber Monday deals page for more TV deals and other big discounts on all sorts of gear.