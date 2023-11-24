My favorite ever Lego set is over 40% off on Black Friday

My favorite Black Friday deal of the day (other than this amazing discount on the world’s best gaming GPU I couldn’t resist snagging), is for a product I already own. Part of the reason I can recommend it so easily is not only is the discount itself delicious, but this particular Lego set is the most fun I’ve ever had assembling vast quantities of plastic Danish bricks.

Right now, the Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Building Set is on sale for $42 at Amazon . That’s a 41% saving compared to its usual list price of $89.

In the UK, you can still nab this awesome PS5-centric toy at a slashed price, but the deal isn’t quite as sweet as it is in the States. The Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Building Set is reduced to £59 at time of writing. Still a nice £20 saving, just not quite the $37 discount US Lego fans can take advantage of.

Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Building Set: was $89 now $52 @ Amazon

This awesome tribute to the most iconic machine in the Horizon franchise is wonderfully detailed. Not only does it come with a stand full of colorful, post-apocalyptic plant life, you also get a little Aloy and one of those annoyingly perceptive Watchers to build. Just make sure you carve out a couple of free evenings out of your week, as this baby consists of 1,222 Lego pieces.

Confession time: it took me over a year to build this bad boy. I hazily remember buying this wonderful Tallneck set back in July of last year, and I didn’t get around to actually opening the damn box for a full 13 months. Once said container was finally cracked open, I’d say it took me three solid straight evenings to piece this majestic robo giraffe together.

I’m pretty sure I built it while watching an entire season of Ted Lasso . The eye-straining construction process was a blast, albeit a little nerve-shredding when it came to assembling the Tallneck’s incredibly intricate… well, ‘neck’. The 10 or so hours I’ll never get back from watching the most overrated Apple show in history? Yeah, that was less fun. Ted, I want to do very bad things to your mustache, you perpetually peppy dweeb.

Horizon: Forbidden West is one of the best PS5 games you can buy. And The Lego Group has done a wonderful job of reimagining its most magnificent creature in block-based form.

Just a word of warning, though. This is a challenging build. If you’re planning to buy this for a younger relative who may just have finished the PS5 game, I’d tell their parents/guardians to keep a watchful eye on them during the build. When you get to the final stages, your hands trembling and your brow sodden with sweat as you try to connect the Tallneck’s ludicrously lanky legs with the rest of its blocky body, shizzle gets seriously tense.

Trying to keep a sci-fi Brachiosaurus from tumbling into bits is both exhilarating and more than a bit terrifying"

It’s like playing a horribly tense Lego take on Jenga… just swap out the boring wooden blocks with the process of trying to keep a sci-fi Brachiosaurus from tumbling into bits. It’s both exhilarating and more than a bit terrifying.

Still, this is the most fun I’ve ever had putting Lego together, and seeing as it’s so closely tied to a video game I adore, I reckon it must be my favorite Lego set ever. If you have a PlayStation fan in your life who loves those iconic Danish bricks, I can’t think of a better Christmas gift.

And if you’re still in the mood for more construction fun, go and check out the best Lego Black Friday deals for more great discounts.