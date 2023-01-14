MLK mattress sales 2023 — the weekend's best sales from Helix, Bear and more

MLK Day is typically not a major retail holiday. However, now that the holiday is upon us, a few mattress manufacturers are offering weekend mattress sales on beds featured in our best mattress guide.

It's worth noting that Presidents Day mattress sales will kick off later this month. As the first major retail holiday of the year, we expect to see even more mattress deals as the month progresses. But if you can't wait till then — or if you just want to browse this weekend's best sales — we've picked the top six deals you can score right now.

Best MLK mattress sales this weekend

(opens in new tab) Best overall value

1: Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide, which is its best discount of the year. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $669 (was $999). Those prices beat last year's Black Friday flash sale.

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix (opens in new tab)

2: As part of its current MLK mattress sale, Helix is taking 25% off sitewide via coupon "WKND25". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $702 (was $936) or the queen for $1,030 (was $1,374). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

(opens in new tab) Bear Mattress: was $748 now $487 @ Bear (opens in new tab)

3: The original Bear Mattress is a memory foam mattress that offers a cool and comfortable night's sleep. The four-layer mattress removes unwanted body heat while providing pressure relief and balanced support throughout your body. It includes a 100-night risk free trial and a 10-year warranty. As part of its MLK mattress sale, Bear is taking 35% off via "FLASH35". Plus, get two free pillows ($100 value) with any mattress purchase. After discount, the twin costs $487 (was $748), whereas the queen costs $649 (was $998).

(opens in new tab) Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential Mattress: was $449 now $336 @ Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab)

4: The Dreamfoam Essential holds a spot in our best budget mattress guide for being one of the best inexpensive cooling beds you'll find. While the mattress is available in five different heights, we'd recommend looking at the 10-inch model or taller for better sleep comfort and support. Use coupon "MLK25" to save 25%. After discount, the 10-inch twin costs $336 (was $449), whereas the 10-inch queen costs $524 (was $699).

(opens in new tab) Bear Hybrid Mattress: was $1,298 now $844 @ Bear (opens in new tab)

5: If you want the ultimate in comfort, you'll want the Bear Hybrid Mattress. It features multiple layers of foam complimented by an edge coil system with individually encased springs. It also offers the most pressure relief of all Bear mattresses. Use coupon "FLASH35" to take 35% off all sizes this weekend. After discount, the twin costs $844 (was $1,298), whereas the queen costs $1,126 (was $1,732). Plus, you'll get a $270 gift set (two free pillows, sheet set, and mattress protector) with your mattress purchase.

(opens in new tab) Birch Natural Mattress: was $1,248 now $936 @ Birch (opens in new tab)

6: The Birch Natural Mattress has an organic cotton cover and it's made from naturally breathable wool and Talalay latex. This mattress is built to support you in every sleeping position (back, stomach, side), plus the Talalay latex means it will feel cooler while you sleep. The Birch Natural Latex offers a medium-firm feel, which should be just right for most sleepers, though if you share a bed with a restless sleeper you'd be better off with the Luxe version because it offers better motion isolation. Use code "WKND25" to knock the twin to $936 (was $1,248) or the queen to $1,358 (was $1,811). Plus, you get two free pillows with your mattress purchase.

Tips on finding the best MLK mattress sales

Shop all MLK mattress sales this weekend