Hurry! Beautyrest sale knocks 15% off Harmony mattresses

May is right around the corner and that means we're just weeks away from the first Memorial Day mattress sales of 2025. However, if you can't wait that long — one mattress manufacturer is offering an epic deal you can get now.

Currently, you can save 15% off all Beautyrest Harmony and Harmony Lux mattresses via coupon code "HARMONY15". That's one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Beautyrest this month and one of the top Beautyrest promo codes.

Beautyrest: 15% off Harmony @ Beautyrest

Beautyrest is taking 15% off all Harmony and Harmony Lux mattresses via coupon code "HARMONY15". Make sure to search for the Harmony collection and enter the coupon code during checkout the get this discount. All mattress purchases come with a 100-night in-home trial and white glove delivery, so you can definitely rest easy.

The Harmony Lux is a hybrid mattress with both memory foam and pocketed coils to reduce motion transfer. It measures 14 inches tall and includes a quilted top with soft foam for instant pressure relief. The bed's main support system, however, comes from Beautyrest's T2 pocketed coils, which are individually wrapped in fabric to provide better motion isolation than steel coils. The company rates the mattress as an overall medium feel mattress.

If you're looking for the best mattress in the sale, then you'll want to check out this sale. All Beautyrest mattresses include a 100-night in-home trial, white glove delivery, and 10-year limited warranty.