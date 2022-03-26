Massive Chromebook sale at Best Buy knocks prices to $99

Chromebooks aren't the most powerful laptops. But when it comes to performing everyday tasks — like watching YouTube videos and writing — they offer the best bargain. Even more so now that many of them are on sale.

For a limited time, various Chromebooks on sale from $99 at Best Buy. The sale includes models from Asus, Samsung, Lenovo, and more. Many of these are all-time low prices and among the best Chromebook deals we've seen.

Asus 11.6" Chromebook: was $219 now $99 @ Best Buy

A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch Chromebook is currently on sale for just $99. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. The 2.2-pound Chromebook also features a built-in webcam and media reader.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $229 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet was already an amazing value at full price — so getting a deal this good makes it even better. This 2-in-1 is versatile and will do everything you need it to do — stream videos, make video calls, and run apps. It has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 screen, MediaTek Helio P60T 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Chromebooks aren’t meant to be powerful laptops. As such, they're great for kids or anyone who needs to perform basic Web-based work. The Asus Chromebook on sale features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. It's $99 sale price point is rare this time of year and usually reserved for major holidays.

If you want something with a little more oomph, the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet is also on sale. With a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 128GB of storage, and cameras at the front and back, it has everything you need in a 2-in-1 device. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we were impressed with its performance for the low price. The screen is bright and looks great, and it can run multiple programs at once with no issues. It also packs an epic battery that lasted 12 hours, 47 minutes in our tests.

If you’re curious about other Chromebooks in the market, be sure to take a peek at our best Chromebooks page. You'll find a wider range of Chromebooks, including 2-in-1 devices and configurations with larger screens. Likewise, if you're looking for a Chromebook for your child, make sure to check out our best student Chromebook and best Chromebooks for kids pages for more recommendations.