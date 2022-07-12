MacBook Air Prime Day deal — grab it for just $899 now

If you’re in the market for a MacBook Air, then Prime Day deals offer a rare chance to save yourself some money. We may just be days away from the launch of the MacBook Air M2, but the previous model still has a lot to offer. Especially with $100 off the usual price.

The MacBook Air M1 is now on sale for $899 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab). That’s the model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which means you’re saving $100 on the usual $999 price tag. That also makes it $200 cheaper than the cheapest MacBook Air M2.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $899 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

There's a lot to love about the MacBook Air M1. This model has a 7-core M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 13.3-inch Retina display. Plus, you get extra long battery life. It can be yours for $100 off the normal price — provided you like Space Gray

The MacBook Air M1 was a big leap forward when it launched back at the end of 2020. The inclusion of the Apple Silicon chip marked a huge leap forwards in performance and battery life — clocking in at 14 hours and 41 minutes in our testing. It helped prove that Apple made the right decision in ditching Intel chips and making its own.

The model also came with the (then) new and improved Magic Keyboard, and all the best features macOS has to offer. The major downside is that the 13.3-inch display still has some fairly chunky bezels, and is lacking in the port department. You’ll need a dock to get the most out of those USB-C ports. But hey, you’ve got a 3.5mm headphone jack in there, too.

Granted the MacBook Air M2 fixes a lot of those issues. It’s smaller, lighter, has much thinner bezels and MagSafe. That said it’s more expensive and has a camera notch, which isn’t great. Right now the MacBook Air is $300 less.

Check out our Prime Day laptop deals hub for more discounts and our main Prime Day deals page for big savings on everything from TVs and headphones to mattresses.