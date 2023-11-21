M3 MacBook Pro Black Friday deals — 7 sales I recommend right now

By Jason England
published

Get up to 10% off the latest M3 MacBook Pros

M3 MacBook Pro Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Future)
I’ve been using MacBook Pros for years — purchasing each one during Black Friday because now is the time to save big on Apple’s best laptops. With all that history, I’m still stunned by what savings I’ve found.

Right now, you can get up to $200 off the latest M3 MacBook Pros at Amazon, and £150 off at the same retailer in the U.K. These are brand spanking new laptops that launched just a couple of weeks ago, and Apple is already cutting the price on them. 

To someone who has always been used to recommending people shop the previous generation (since the Cupertino crew never usually cut the price on its latest models), this is bonkers! So rather than me blather on about it, let me pick my jaw up off the floor and just get to the savings.

M3 MacBook Pro Black Friday deals (US)

M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon

M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon
The M3 MacBook Pro replaces the 13-inch model for prosumer enthusiasts, and with $150 off, this offers fantastic value for money. Not only are you getting great performance and battery life from the new M3 chip, but you get all the goodness of that 14-inch Pro frame — including that 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display and an expanded port selection.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon
Going for the middle of the range bags you a $200 price cut, the additional Thunderbolt 4 port, M3 Pro power (to really turbocharge that graphics performance),18GB of RAM, and the choice of that gorgeous Space Black finish.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (16-inch): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (16-inch): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon
Want a little extra screen real estate? The 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro gives you just that. Alongside that, the core count of that M3 Pro goes up to a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, and you can appreciate that Liquid Retina XDR display all the more with a bigger canvas.

M3 Max MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $3,199 now $2,999 @ Amazon

M3 Max MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $3,199 now $2,999 @ Amazon
We have reviewed the 16-inch version of the M3 Max MacBook Pro, and for all the love we have for it, this 14-inch model is more than worth the $150 price cut. This is a serious monster for creative professionals on-the-go — sporting an M3 Max chip with 14-core CPU and 30-core GPU, 36GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD.

M3 MacBook Pro Black Friday deals (UK)

M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch): was £1,699 now £1,569 @ Amazon

M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch): was £1,699 now £1,569 @ Amazon
The M3 MacBook Pro replaces the 13-inch model for prosumer enthusiasts, and with £130 off, this offers fantastic value for money. Not only are you getting great performance and battery life from the new M3 chip, but you get all the goodness of that 14-inch Pro frame — including that 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display and an expanded port selection.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch): was £2,099 now £1,949 @ Amazon

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch): was £2,099 now £1,949 @ Amazon
Going for the middle of the range bags you a £150 price cut, the additional Thunderbolt 4 port, M3 Pro power (to really turbocharge that graphics performance),18GB of RAM, and the choice of that gorgeous Space Black finish.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (16-inch): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (16-inch): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon
Want a little extra screen real estate? The 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro gives you just that. Alongside that, the core count of that M3 Pro goes up to a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, and you can appreciate that Liquid Retina XDR display all the more with a bigger canvas.

Jason England
Jason England
Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.