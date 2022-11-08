Black Friday TV deals LIVE: $569 OLED TV, 75-inch Samsung $579 and more

It's never too early to shop for the best Black Friday TV deals, especially if you want to ensure that your new big-screen TV arrives in time for the holidays. Several retailers have started their Black Friday deals early this year, with Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon all unveiling some fantastic early deals that we think you're going to love.

Among the top TV deals available so far are the 48-inch LG OLED TV that's just $569 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and 48-inch Sony A9S Master Series OLED TV that's only $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab), as well as a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV that's on sale for $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab). As far as door-busting deals are concerned, you're already looking at them.

In addition to those big drops, we've also seen some great discounts on our favorite TVs, too. The LG C2 OLED is on sale already for $1,296 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and the Sony A95K QD-OLED is already $1,000 off its MSRP at Amazon (opens in new tab). It's hard to say if those will see bigger price drops later this month, so buying one early isn't a bad decision.

We're continuously monitoring retailers' websites to find new TV deals as they pop up, and we'll be posting our picks of the best deals below.

Early Black Friday TV deals: top deals

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50" F30 Fire TV: $399 $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get in the early Black Friday sales. Don't let its comparatively cheap price dissuade you. It's 4K Ultra-HD TV that also features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control almost the entire TV with just the sound of your voice. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you'll need.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: $338 $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $298, it's the cheapest 58-inch 4K TV we've seen this year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,299 $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 75" 4K TV: $520 $448 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart's Black Friday deals have arrived, and this 75-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $448 is headlining the offers. It runs Roku TV OS for easy access to all your favorite streaming services. Plus, this set supports HDR, voice control via Google Assistant or Alexa and a dedicated Game Mode for reduced input lag when playing video games.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 4K Frame TV: on sale from $429 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

Woot has the Samsung Frame 2022 line of 4K TVs available for purchase at epic price lows. The QLED TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system. All sizes are currently on sale: the 32-inch costs $429 (was $597); 43-inch costs $749 (was $997); 50-inch costs $869 (was $1,299); 65-inch costs $1,489 (was $1,999); and the 85-inch costs $2,997 (was $4,297).

(opens in new tab) Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV: $849 $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Looking to go all-in on a big-screen TV without breaking the budget? The Insignia F30 is available in a 75-inch model that's on sale for just $549. With 4K HDR support this model has all the essentials and with over 200 positive reviews, customers really seem to love it.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 48" OLED 4K TV: $1,196 $1,046 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale at its lowest price ever. While this is the smaller 48-inch size, it's still an incredible deal on the TV that sits at the top of our guide to the best TVs (opens in new tab) of 2022.

(opens in new tab) Vizio 65" OLED TV: $1,799 $1,199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Looking for a value OLED TV? Best Buy has a great early Black Friday deal on the Vizio OLED that's on clearance for $600 off the MSRP. For years the Vizio OLED held a spot as one of the best TVs because it offered all the performance of other great OLED TVs at a more affordable sticker price. Get it before it's gone!

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" S95B OLED TV: $2,196 $1,497 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a next-gen TV experience, Samsung's first-ever QD-OLED is here — now at its lowest price ever. This TV delivers best of both QLED and OLED TVs in a single package, and it's great for gamers thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K@120Hz. If you're looking to score an early TV deal ahead of Black Friday, this is the one to go for.

(opens in new tab) LG G2 OLED TV 55": $2,099 $1,696 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LG G2 OLED TV is LG'S brightest OLED TV yet and delivers an excellent, bright picture along with AI- boosted sound quality. It also has clever cord management and a handy 4 HDMI ports. We also really like the minimalistic silver frame, which makes for a bezel-less appearance. This sale brings the price down to an all time low, making it a great deal to grab.