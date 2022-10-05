Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro just crashed to $449 at Microsoft Store

With the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale scheduled for next week and Black Friday deals just weeks away from appearing, you might think the best laptop deals of the year are yet to come, but we’ve just spotted an offer at the Microsoft Store that any retailer would struggle to compete with.

For a limited time, the 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro (82L500F5U5) laptop is on sale for $449 at the Microsoft Store (opens in new tab). This discount is a massive saving of $460 compared to the machine's full retail price of $909. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this Windows-powered MacBook alternative and is definitely a deal worth considering.

The Microsoft Store is offering an epic $460 discount on the powerful Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5. This laptop packs a 16.5-inch QHD display with ultra-thin bezels, and under the Storm Grey frame you'll find an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon RX Vega6 graphics and a 512GB SSD. Plus, this laptop is also pretty generous in the ports department and offers 3D audio courtesy of its Dolby Atomos Speaker System.

At this discounted price you’re a very capable laptop in the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro for relatively little money. This machine sports a 16.5-inch QHD display with ultra-thin bezels boarding the screen resulting in an impressive 90% active screen ratio. We should also point out the ergonomic keyboard that packs an enlarged touchpad for quick and easy control whatever the task.

Underneath the attractive Storm Grey shell — which clearly takes inspiration from Apple’s range of laptops — you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of RAM and an AMD Ryzen RX Vega6 graphics card. The laptop also packs a 512GB SSD for storage, and a reasonably generous selection of ports including USB-C, a pair of USB 3.2 and an HDMI for connecting the IdeaPad 5 Pro to a larger monitor or display.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro is far from the most innovative Window laptop on the market, and it takes clear inspiration from Apple’s MacBook Pro range, but with powerful specifications and a solid keyboard, it’s a strong Windows alternative for anybody not wanting to venture into the Apple ecosystem.

Alternatively, if you’d rather opt for a MacBook, retailers including Amazon is taking $400 off MacBooks and Best Buy has MacBooks from $999. The deals vary from midrange to premium configurations. Plus, our round of the best laptop deals includes a whole host of alternatives from Chromebooks to uber-powerful gaming machines.