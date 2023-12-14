Last chance! Shark holiday sale knocks up to 50% off vacuums

Holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching. If you've been eyeing a new vacuum for yourself or as a gift, Shark is discounting a wide variety of vacuums and robot vacuums in its latest sale.

Right now, you can save up to 50% off select Shark vacuums at Shark. That's one of the biggest discounts we've seen on Shark appliances all year. After discount, prices start from $89. Even better, order by December 15 and your items will arrive by December 23.

Not sure which model to get? The Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 for $399 (was $699) can clean all types of floors while avoiding obstacles, thanks to its 360-degree LiDAR vision. The vacuum also offers floor mapping, selective room cleanings, scheduling capability, and recharge/resume cleaning. We also like that it doubles as a vacuum and mop. The self-cleaning brushroll also ensures it won't get tangled with human or pet hair.