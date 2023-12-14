Last chance! Shark holiday sale knocks up to 50% off vacuums

Holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching. If you've been eyeing a new vacuum for yourself or as a gift, Shark is discounting a wide variety of vacuums and robot vacuums in its latest sale.
Right now, you can save up to 50% off select Shark vacuums at Shark. That's one of the biggest discounts we've seen on Shark appliances all year. After discount, prices start from $89. Even better, order by December 15 and your items will arrive by December 23.
Shark vacuum sale: up to 50% off @ Shark
Shark is is knocking up to 50% off select vacuums as part of its Last Chance Holiday Sale. After discount, prices start from $89. The sale includes cordless and upright vacuums as well as 2-in-1 robot vacuums. It's one of the biggest Shark sales we've seen. As part of the sale, you can get the Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vac & Mop for just $399 (pictured). That's $299 off and one of the best deals in Shark's holiday sale.
Not sure which model to get? The Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 for $399 (was $699) can clean all types of floors while avoiding obstacles, thanks to its 360-degree LiDAR vision. The vacuum also offers floor mapping, selective room cleanings, scheduling capability, and recharge/resume cleaning. We also like that it doubles as a vacuum and mop. The self-cleaning brushroll also ensures it won't get tangled with human or pet hair.
For more tips on buying a new vacuum, check out our robot vacuum buying guide for all the top things you need to look for. Also, make sure to check out our guide to this week's best Shark promo codes for more ways to save.