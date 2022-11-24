I've been covering Black Friday deals for over 15 years — and these sales are actually good

From now through the end of the year retailers are going to bombard you with holiday sales. Their goal is simple: they want a slice of your paycheck and they'll stop at nothing to break you. Smart TV for $79? Check. Coffee machine for $35? Check.

With so many Black Friday deals launching by the hour (and Cyber Monday deals breathing down our necks), it can be hard to separate the good sales from the terrible ones. That's where I can help. I've been covering deals for 15 years, which is most of my career. Whether you're looking for a deal on Apple's new smartwatch, PS5 restock, or the cheapest 4K TV that's worth buying — I can help.

I understand that everyone's budget is different, so my list below includes deals at all price points. It also includes a few deals I personally hope to pick up in the very near future. If there are any specific deals you're looking for — or any great deals you've taken advantage of — give me a shout in the comments section below.

Best Black Friday deals right now

(opens in new tab) Toy sale: deals from $6 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

I don't have any kids — nor am I shopping for any — but this sale merits a mention. Walmart is offering some of the best toy discounts I've seen this month. The retailer has Lego sets, Barbie figures, Hot Wheels tracks, and board games on sale from $6. For instance, you can get the (pictured) Lego Disney Encanto Set on sale for $39 (opens in new tab), a discount of $10 off.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price. The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes. It's been on sale for $159 in the past, but it's now back at an all-time price low.

(opens in new tab) iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

I'm including this deal with a small caveat. It was actually cheaper (on sale for $77) earlier this month. However, that price lasted for less than 24 hours and I don't think we'll see it again at that price point. That said, even at $99 this is still a solid deal. Why? Because it's our favorite budget robot vacuum. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review (opens in new tab), we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab)on the market. It’s got a built-in GPS which is fast and accurate, a bright, always-on display, and the addition of some of the more high-tech features Fitbit usually reserves for its more expensive trackers, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG).

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Yes, it's a predictable sale, but this is still a solid discount in my book. The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review (opens in new tab), we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. They're at their lowest price now.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

I'm part of team iPhone, but even as an Apple user I can appreciate this deal. Amazon is offering an unlocked Google Pixel 6a at its lowest price ever. In our Pixel 6a review (opens in new tab), we called Google's phone the best sub-$500 phone on the market. It offers bright display and better performance than its closest Android rival, the Galaxy A53.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

I treated myself to an Apple Watch 8 last month and I love it. While I don't notice a massive change from my previous Series 4, I do love the bigger, always-on screen. It also sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and comes with advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 14 Pro OLED Laptop: was $599 now $499 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

There are a lot of cheap laptops on sale these days. However, if you want a laptop with a little more horsepower — one that won't buckle if you try to open two apps — then this is a reliable pick. With its beautiful 14-inch 2880 x 1800 (2.8K) OLED display, thin bezels, and svelte profile, the VivoBook 14 Pro looks like a $1,000 laptop, but costs much less. In our Asus VivoBook 14 Pro review (opens in new tab), we said this notebook is great for day-to-day office work, but also ideal for entertainment. It sports a Core i5-11300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's now on sale for just $499.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Never in a million years would I have imagined we'd see a $569 OLED this year. Sure, it's the small 48-inch model, but in our LG A2 OLED review (opens in new tab) we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It's good for gaming, though keep in mind you're stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and there are no HDMI 2.1 ports. Not a fan of the 48-inch size? Amazon has the 55-inch model on sale for $796 (opens in new tab), which is $100 cheaper than a few days ago and the most affordable 55-inch OLED of all time.

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Free $499 bedding set. I'm shopping for a mattress this holiday season and this is the one at the top of my list. The 14-inch DreamCloud is one of the tallest we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review (opens in new tab), we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its rare flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $599 (was $799) or the queen for $899 (was $1,199). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,596 now $895 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the TV I plan to buy later this week. I'm hoping the 65-inch model drops further in price, but that's a pipe dream really. We named this stunning television the best TV (opens in new tab) of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 42-inch model just got an additional price cut.

