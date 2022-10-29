I'm buying a new TV — and these are the 3 best early Black Friday deals now

I'm buying a new TV this Black Friday. After 15 years of service, it's time I retire my trusty 50-inch Panasonic plasma. It still functions properly and delivers amazing, inky blacks, but I'm starting to see some burn-in on the screen.

The TV at the top of my list is the 65-inch LG C2 OLED, which we named the best TV of 2022. However, there are plenty of early Black Friday TV deals happening now and if another top-rated TV catches my eye, I might just change my shopping plans. Below I've hand-picked the TV deals that I think are Black Friday-worthy.

As I scan new deals every day (for my job and for personal reasons), these are the deals that I think stand out from the rest of the noise.

TCL 50" 4-Series 4K TV: $499 $299 @ Amazon

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV is one of the best QLED TVs we've tested. It's a 2021 model, but it delivers a sharp ultra-HD picture complete with support for high dynamic range (HDR), 4K upscaling, and an effective 120Hz refresh rate. (Gamers, take note that the TV doesn't support 120Hz input from external/connected devices). Nevertheless, it's a steal at this price. Even better, the 55-inch model is just $319 (was $599).

Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: $569 $349 @ Best Buy

We named the Insignia F30 one of the best TVs under $500. Yet despite its price, it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. It's now at its lowest price ever. Amazon offers the same price (but stock is low).

Hisense 55" U8H Mini LED 4K TV: $1,099 $699 @ Amazon

Our pick for the best value TV of 2022 just dropped even lower courtesy of this epic deal at Best Buy. The 55-inch Hisense U8H is currently on sale and includes a wealth of new TV tech alongside a 4K ULED display and 120Hz refresh rate. If you're after value and performance, it doesn't get better than this.

