I test kettlebells for a living — these are the 5 best early Black Friday deals I'd snap up right now

As a personal trainer, I often find myself testing kettlebells. I even rounded up the best kettlebells for weightlifting to showcase the brands I'd use myself and the pros and cons of each.

I've been scouring early Black Friday deals ahead of the event coming this November 24, and I think I've found some brilliant discounts.

When training clients, the best tip I learned for growing muscle and building strength is that free weights are the way to go. Kettlebells are super versatile and ramp up any style of workout, and you only need to pair your bells with the best kettlebell exercises to hit your muscles hard.

These Black Friday deals may not last long, so I recommend cashing in quickly on the top 5 I've hand-picked (and tested) below.

5 best kettlebells to buy during early Black Friday sales

Lifeline kettlebell was $75 now $68@ Amazon

Save on the premium Lifeline brand during early Black Friday deals. The Lifeline Kettlebell is cast in one solid piece, creating a more durable handle that will see you throw swings, cleans and snatches. These bells have no seams, burrs, welded handles or rough spots.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

This Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell is from a leading brand and one of our top picks during testing. The kettlebell replaces 6 weights, adjusting from 8-40lbs using an easy dial system. Get motion tracking, trainer-led workouts and more with a free JRNY Mobile-Only membership for 2 months upon purchase.

Signature Fitness cast iron kettlebell was $71 now $53 @ Amazon

This Signature Fitness kettlebell now has 26% off during early Black Friday sales for a limited time. This model is very similar to the Amazon Basics range, which currently isn't on sale. The bell is made from high-quality solid cast iron for reliable built-to-last strength.

Yes4All Skull kettlebell was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

We love the design of this skull kettlebell and it's now 22% less during early Black Friday deals. This cast iron and powder-coated bell is solid and dependable with extra protection from the powder layer. The wide handle and large window size mean you'll have plenty of room to swing, grab and snatch.

Apex adjustable kettlebell was $70 now $54 @ Amazon

Save 23% on the Apex range. We think this is a brilliant price for an adjustable kettlebell, as you can adjust the weight between 20 to 50 pounds simply by replacing the removable spacer disks with the standard weight plates. The sturdy bottom also makes the bell suitable for floor-based exercises, which we recommend.

Even the best kettlebells need to be held properly, so I recommend learning how to hold a kettlebell and the various grips to master during technical lifts.

Adjustable kettlebells divide crowds. They save space and give you plenty of weight options in one bell, but they can also be heavy-duty to move with, especially when working with overhead exercises like a press or snatch. If you don't mind sacrificing ease for a big save in cost, we recommend the investment.

For those on a budget, we've included affordable options here, but will continue to scour for more discounts as Black Friday approaches. Cheaper kettlebells can sometimes be harder to hold, so liquid chalk or grip gloves could also be a great buy.

If it's your first time buying a kettlebell, size isn’t indicative of how much the kettlebell weighs. For example, competition kettlebells are uniform with a large bell and flat handle, regardless of weight. Don't get caught out, and read our buying guide if you have any questions about what to look for and why. It’s always worth looking at the type and brand of the kettlebell first before you buy one!