I get paid to test pizza ovens and these are the 5 best Black Friday deals by far

As the U.S. editor-in-chief for Tom's Guide, a good portion of my day is spent buried in spreadsheets, especially on days when I'm tracking the best Black Friday deals. But there are some serious perks that come with the job, and one of them is testing the best pizza ovens. Seriously.

Who doesn't love a nice crisp-but-chewy crust and melted mozzarella atop a bright, acidic bed of tomato sauce? And who doesn't love a deal like the Ooni Karu 16 for $639 on Amazon, which is 20% off its regular price?

But if that deal is too rich for your blood — much like an extra helping of that pepperoni-and-sausage slice — here are some other great Black Friday pizza oven deals to whet your appetite.

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $244 @ Amazon

The Ooni Fyra 12 was the pizza oven that first got me hooked. This a wood-pellet-powered pizza oven that can reach temperatures of 950º F, and fit pies up to 12 inches in diameter. It measures 29 x 28 x 15.5 inches when assembled, and weighs just 22 pounds, which makes it great for taking on camping trips and tailgates. At $244, this is the lowest price I've seen on this oven.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven: was $399 now $269 @ Amazon

Lowest Price! Our editor Kate Kozuch tested this outdoor electric oven, and loved it for its versatility and ease of use. Not only can it make great pizzas, but its internal size and temperature controls also make the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven ideal for smoking wings and many things in between. It's at its lowest price right now at Amazon for Black Friday.

Solo Pi Prime: was $349 now $299 @ Solo Stove

I think the Solo Pi Prime is the best pizza oven for newbies; this propane-powered oven is easy to set up, and has a temperature-control knob right on the front. Yet, it also gets plenty hot for Neapolitan pies (900+ degrees Fahrenheit), so you can make pizzas with the best of them. Right now, it's $50 off.

Gozney Roccbox: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

Our favorite pizza oven not made by Ooni is currently 20% off on Amazon. This attractive oven comes in silver or green, and gets up to a blazing 950 degrees Fahrenheit. We're also fans of its built-in thermometer.

Price check: $399 @ Gozney (where you can get it in multiple colors)