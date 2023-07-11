I found the best Prime Day budget phone deal — Samsung's Galaxy A54 just hit its lowest price ever

If you're on a budget and looking for one of the best cheap phones out there as part of an Amazon Prime Day deal, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy A54. This midrange phone packs a bright and colorful display, great battery life and stellar cameras for what is a lower-cost device. And now you can snag an already super-affordable smartphone for its lowest price ever.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 costs $349 at Amazon right now, a $100 discount from its regular price. That makes what was already an incredible value an even better one — easily one of the best cell phone deals of this season.

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Samsung Galaxy A54 packs plenty of premium features and specs for a not-so-premium price. The Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Outside of the Pixel 7a, this is one of the best low-cost Android phones you can buy — especially now that it's at its lowest price ever this Prime Day.

As you can probably tell from our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we're big fans of Samsung's budget phone. It's at the top of our list for the best cheap phone on the market — and for several good reasons.

Starting off, the Samsung Galaxy A54 has an awesome display. The 6.4-inch AMOLED screen has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which is starting to become more common for phones at this price point; still, it's great to see on a sub-$500 phone. We recorded 854 nits of brightness when testing the Galaxy A54's screen, meaning it's bright and easy to see even in direct sunlight.

The Galaxy A54 sports the same 50MP main camera as that of the Samsung Galaxy S23, making it easy to get awesome shots. Alongside it is a 12MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro lens, while the front features a 32MP selfie camera. Sharp night-time and indoor shots earned the phone a spot on our best camera phones list.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 runs on the Exynos 1380 system-on-chip, which cuts down on lag when you're switching between multiple apps. Granted, the A54 couldn't outperform competition like the Google Pixel 7a (which you can get for $50 off via this Prime Day at Amazon). Still, the Galaxy A54's performance should be more than enough to handle your average user's needs.

Finally, the Galaxy A54 packs a long-lasting battery. We got 10 hours and 20 minutes out of our handheld during our tests with the refresh rate set to adaptive, and 11 hours and 46 minutes with the refresh rate set to a more battery-friendly 60Hz refresh rate.

I highly recommend picking up the Samsung Galaxy A54, especially at this price. If you're still on the hunt for your perfect phone, check out our recommendations for the best Prime Day phone deals. And be sure to tune into our Prime Day deals hub for all the best savings this season.