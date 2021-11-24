Hurry! This video doorbell Black Friday deal is just $34 on Amazon

Amazon has already offered some excellent Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday deals in recent weeks, but the retailer’s other video doorbell brand, Blink, also has some can't-miss Black Friday deals of its own.

Right now, you can get the Blink Video Doorbell for $34 at Amazon. That’s $15 off its usual price of $45. It also makes the Blink Video Doorbell, which was already less expensive than any Ring device, one of the most affordable video doorbells we’ve ever seen. This is the perfect Amazon Black Friday deal if you’re looking to raise your home's IQ.

The Blink Video doorbell was already one of the most affordable devices on the market, but this Amazon Black Friday deal makes it even cheaper. While it lacks package detection, it offers 1080p video recording and conveniently connects directly to your home Wi-Fi.

The Blink Video Doorbell sports a 1080p camera capable of recording footage at 30fps. It packs a 135-degree field of view horizontally and 80 degrees vertically, placing it in competition with the $59 Ring Video Doorbell Wired. Plus, unlike some other Blink devices, this video doorbell connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network. We also really like how it works with your existing doorbell chimes — something the Ring Wired can’t do.

This doorbell's relatively inexpensive price means that some sacrifices have been made. It doesn’t offer person or package detection, which is a useful feature offered by more premium video doorbells. It should also be noted that, as with other Blink products, to get the most from the device you’ll need to sign up for a Blink Basic Plan ($3/month) or a Blink Plus plan ($10/month) if you require multiple devices.

Still, for such a low price compared to other options on the market, the Blink Video Doorbell is a compelling purchase. This Black Friday deal only makes it an easier recommendation for anyone looking to take the first step into the video doorbell market, or looking to add additional chimes to their home.

We definitely suggest taking advantage of this deal as soon as possible. The Blink Video Doorbell is already estimating shipping delays of up to seven days, which is most likely a sign that Amazon's stock levels are stretched. We won't be surprised if the deal is sold out very soon.