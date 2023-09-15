Hurry! The best LG OLED TV we’ve ever reviewed is $400 off at Best Buy

You can’t get much better than the LG G3 OLED TV. It's currently ranked number one on our list of the best TVs you can buy today. Thanks to advanced Micro Lens Array (MLA) tech, this is the best and brightest set the South Korean manufacturer has ever made.

This unbelievable OLED TV is undoubtedly pricey, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pick it up at a discount.

Right now, the LG 55-inch G3 OLED 4K TV is $2,099 at Best Buy . This is $400 off and the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this model. ( Amazon has the TV for $2,046, but note that it comes from a third-party retailer.)

LG 55” G3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $2,099 @ Best Buy

Lowest price: We rank the LG G3 OLED as the best TV on the market right now. In our LG G3 OLED review , we said this Editor’s Choice TV delivers ultra brightness and an outstanding picture. For gamers, this TV has Game Optimizer and a 120Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote are also included.

Price check: $2,046 @ Amazon (via third party)

Everything we viewed on the LG G3 OLED looked incredible, whether it was lightning fast motion in Top Gun: Maverick, beautifully vibrant landscapes in Avatar: The Way of Water or inky black darkness in The Batman. Unlike most OLED TVs, the LG G3 OLED gets bright enough to light up a room. Plus, content looked incredible even when viewed from off-angles.

In our tests, the LG G3 OLED put in a great performance. It reached a very strong peak brightness of 1361 for HDR content. As for SDR content, the G3 reached a peak brightness of 326 nits, which is one of the best results we’ve seen from any OLED TV. Notably, it beats the LG C3 OLED (237 nits), the Samsung S95C (249 nits) and the Sony Bravia XR A95K (297 nits.) We also saw good color results from the LG G3 OLED, with a Delta-E score of 1.8611, and 99.7631% coverage of the Rec 709 color gamut.

The G3 OLED is also an excellent choice for gamers. We measured an incredibly low lag time of 9.2ms with Game Optimizer mode turned on. Plus, all our favorite gaming features are represented, including VRR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1 and more.

The only slight stumbling block for the LG G3 OLED is its sound. It comes with a 4.2-channel 60W speaker system and Dolby Atmos built-in, and music, dialogue and sound effects were always distinct in our tests. Unfortunately, we thought the audio lacked bass and overall sounded flat compared to competition like the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED. If you’re picky about audio quality, adding one of the best soundbars to your TV will soothe your woes.