Hurry! iPad Pro 12.9-inch just slashed $400 at Best Buy

The iPad Pro 2022 is here, but that doesn't mean you should forget about the older models. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is still a very powerful tablet, and it's seeing huge reductions over at Best Buy right now.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (LTE/256GB) is $999 at Best Buy right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this configuration of the iPad Pro 2021, making it one of the best iPad deals you can get right now.

If you don't need cellular connection, you can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (WiFi/128GB) for $899 at Amazon, although you should be aware it comes from a third-party retailer.

Amazon's currently discounting the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 with Cellular connection and 256GB by $400. The iPad Pro 2021 is one of the best tablets on the market right now, with Apple's powerful M1 chip, a gorgeous mini-LED panel and 5G support.

In our iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, we had almost nothing but praise for this tablet. We still rank it as one of the best tablets on the market, even though the iPad Pro 2022 has been released in the intervening time.

This iPad has a bright, 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and looks incredible. We saw 563 nits of brightness and 114.9% coverage of the sRGB gamut. Whether you're editing 4K video or watching movies in HDR, this display is awesome.

As you'd expect, this tablet delivers excellent performance, too. We were able to open 13 Safari tabs and stream video at the same time without slowdown. And we got 10 hours and 48 minutes of web surfing out of our tablet before it needed to be charged.

The iPad Pro 2021 also makes a good laptop replacement. If you decide to accessorize this tablet with the Magic Keyboard accessory and the Apple Pencil 2 stylus, you get a productivity beast. It can get pricey, though — at time of writing the Magic Keyboard for iPad costs $299, while the Apple Pencil 2 goes for $112.

I highly recommend picking up the iPad Pro 2021, especially if you want to edit photo and video on the go. If you're looking for more options, stay tuned to our iPad deals coverage.