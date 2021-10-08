Hurry! Early Black Friday deal takes $110 off iPad Air

Amazon is giving us a preview of its Black Friday iPad deals this morning with an epic one-day sale on the excellent iPad Air.

Today only, you can get the 10.9-inch iPad Air for just $489.99 at Amazon. That's $110 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. It's also one of the best Amazon Epic Daily Deals we've seen all week.

Editor's Choice deal 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $489 @ Amazon

Lowest Price: The iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, you get iPad Pro-like versatility. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (256GB/2020): was $749 now $639 @ Amazon

Rarely on sale, Amazon also has the 256GB iPad Air on sale for $639.99. That's the cheapest price we've seen for the higher capacity model and one of the best deals this week. View Deal

In our iPad Air 2020 review, we called it the best tablet for most people. And it's easy to see why. You get an elegant and thin design and a display that's bright, sharp and colorful. Other highlights include an excellent webcam, USB-C charging and support fo the 2nd gen Apple Pencil.

The only real strike against this slate is the lack of Face ID, but the power button includes a Touch ID sensor for easily unlocking the device.

In our web surfing battery test, the iPad Air lasted an excellent 10 hours and 29 minutes, so you should have no problem making it through most of the day. Not bad for a tablet that weighs only 1 pound.

