iPad 11 drops to its lowest price ever at Amazon — and I'd buy it for this one reason
All about price-to-performance gains
I'm always on the lookout for tech that offers the best performance for the price, and with the latest Apple iPad 11 now dropping to its lowest ever price, I've found my next target.
The 11th Gen iPad is now down to $319 at Amazon, saving you $30 on Apple's latest entry-level tablet. Mind you, the iPad 11 only arrived in March, and it's already getting a price cut. Packed with an upgraded A16 chip and 128GB base storage, this is a tablet worth keeping on your radar.
However, if there's one reason I'd grab this iPad, especially over its pricier iPad Air and iPad Pro siblings, it all comes down to the performance you get for the price — and that's ideal for my gaming needs.
The latest 2025 iPad is a fantastic budget-friendly tablet option for those after great performance for the price. You can expect an A16 chip, 128GB storage as standard (finally), a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) LED display, USB-C connectivity and 12MP rear/front cameras. Looking for even more space? The 256GB model is also available.
11" iPad (WiFi/256GB): was $449 now $425
On paper, not too much has changed with the iPad 11 compared to its predecessor, the iPad 10. However, there are upgrades where it counts, and that includes its slightly larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) LED display, 128GB base storage (so long, 64GB) and, of course, Apple's A16 Bionic.
That's the same chip as the iPhone 15, and we were impressed by its performance when it arrived. That was also a much pricier device, and compared to the iPad in this deal, you're getting that kind of performance for half the price. Yes, these are two different machines, but that performance in a lower-priced tablet is worth checking out.
Apple's A16 chip can blast through a wealth of demanding tasks (better than my current iPad Air 2020 with an A14), so it won't break a sweat when scrolling through websites, watching the latest shows and playing demanding games.
Speaking of, you might have missed it, but Apple Arcade has quite a few bangers right now. From a new Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE that just arrived, Balatro, RollerCoaster Tycoon and yes, even the simple Solitaire.
I'm currently making my way through Fantasian, an RPG with Final Fantasy vibes, and being able to play that on a bigger-screened tablet that can handle its performance needs would be a treat.
Now the iPad 11 has crashed to it lowest price, and only a month after its announcement, this is a fantastic deal I'd grab.
Sure, we've seen an M4 iPad Pro play Cyberpunk 2077, but that's one pricey tablet. As someone who uses a tablet for streaming shows in my down time, jumping through websites and playing games while on the move, this is a tablet upgrade I'm keeping my eye on (especially at that price).
There are plenty of iPad deals going around, so if you're after a bump in performance compared to the latest entry-level iPad, you're sure to find a price cut worth your attention.
