Hurry! Alienware Aurora with Nvidia RTX 3060 is $476 off right now

The Nvidia GTX 3060 isn’t experiencing the same stock shortages as its more powerful siblings the Nvidia RTX 3080 and Nvidia RTX 3090, but the graphics card is still in high demand thanks to impressive performance across the board. Many people are turning to pre-built rigs to get their hands on Nvidia's latest gaming tech, and courtesy of Dell we’ve got an excellent discount on a desktop PC here.

Right now, you can get an Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 with Nvidia RTX 3060 for $1,303 at Dell (opens in new tab) via coupon "50OFF699". That’s $476 off its standard price of $1,799. We’ve seen slightly bigger discounts on more premium rigs, but this is one of the best deals on this specific configuration we’ve seen so far this year.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is a powerful gaming desktop at a relatively low price. Alongside, a coveted Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card it also sports an AMD Ryzen 7 5900 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" at checkout to drop the price to $1,303.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 isn’t the flagship 30-series graphics card, but even more than year one from its initial release it’s still comfortably holding its own. Its popularity has resulted in a pre-built gaming PC being one of the best ways to get hold of this powerful Nvidia GPU without having to overpay on the resale market.

Underneath the slick Lunar Light chassis with high-performance CPU liquid cooling, you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 7 5900 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This hard drive is plenty capable of storing several of the best PC games, but you can upgrade to a 2TB SSD for an extra $372 if you want storage issues to be less of a concern.

The SSD is not the only aspect of this PC that can be upgraded and customised. For an additional $303 you can swap out the Nvidia RTX 3060 for a Nvidia RTX 3070, or if you want to go all out you can pay an extra $793 for an Nvidia RTX 3080 TI. You can also upgrade to 32GB of RAM for $196 or swap out the processor starting from an extra $147. Of course, none of these upgrades are essential, but the flexibility to mould the Alienware Aurora R10 PC to fit your specific needs is appreciated.

Whether you’re looking to overhaul your current gaming PC setup, or are completely new to playing video games on a desktop, this deal should be on your radar. We’ve seen comparable offers sell out fairly quickly, so make sure to have a look before all the stock has been snapped up.