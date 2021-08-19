HP Chromebook 14 for just $139 is the ultimate back to school deal

Back to school sales are always flooded with laptop deals. If you're looking for a budget machine that can take on basic tasks, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this.

Today only, Adorama has the HP Chromebook 14 on sale for $139.99. Not only is that one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen, but it's the lowest price we've seen for this specific machine.

HP Chromebook 14: was $279 now $139 @ Adorama

The HP Chromebook 14 is an excellent machine for kids going back to school. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 display, Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC of storage. It's now 50% off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Chromebooks are much simpler to use than a traditional Windows laptop or MacBook primarily because the device is built around the Chrome browser. Almost everything you do on a Chromebook, outside of using third-party apps, will happen in a Chrome window. So while they're not suitable machines for demanding users, they're extremely useful for researching, writing and presenting.

The HP Chromebook 14 features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 display, Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC of storage. Plus, it also boasts an 11.5-hour battery life, which should be more than enough to get any student through a full day of classes.

