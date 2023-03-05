How to find the best TV deals at Crutchfield

Buying a new TV isn't as expensive as it used to be. Whether you're shopping for a big-screen 4K TV or your first OLED TV, there are plenty of deals available on any given day of the week.

While we'd normally gravitate toward Best Buy or Amazon for the best TV deals, there's another retailer that merits your attention and that's Crutchfield. The online retailer started as a mail-order store (you may recall receiving their monthly catalogs in the mail), but today offers many of the same great deals you'll find at competing retailers.

At times, Crutchfield even manages to undercut its competition, especially when you pair their deals with the best Crutchfield coupon codes. As we approach the start of March Madness TV sales, more people will be looking to upgrade to the best TV they can afford. Here's how you can always score the best deals at Crutchfield.

Shop their sales section

(Image credit: LG)

It may sound obvious, but one of the easiest ways to find TV deals at Crutchfield is by shopping their sales section (opens in new tab). Here you'll find many of the same deals you'll see at bigger retailers like Best Buy or Walmart. For instance, at the time of this writing Crutchfield has the Sony 50-inch X80K 4K TV on sale for $548 (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab). However, due to its popularity, we've noticed some TV deals at Amazon tend to go out of stock fast, which gives smaller stores like Crutchfield the advantage as they'll likely have stock of popular items that other stores may sell out of.

Trade-in your old devices for Crutchfield gift cards

(Image credit: Crutchfield)

Trading in your old tech for credits or discounts is one of the best and easiest ways to save on new purchases. Crutchfield has teamed up with 2nd Life to offer credits for your old tech (opens in new tab). While they won't accept your old TV, they do accept trade-ins of other devices such as Blu-ray players, headphones, laptops, smartwatches, and cameras, to name a few. You'll get an instant quote and your payment will be offered in a Crutchfield gift card, which you can then use to buy a new TV or other device.

Sign up for Crutchfield's rewards program

(Image credit: Crutchfield )

Shop at Crutchfield and you'll be eligible to earn rewards. As a Crutchfield Rewards member (opens in new tab), you'll get one point for every $1 you spend. Once you accumulate 250 points, you'll get a $5 discount. Membership is free and you get 50 points just for creating an account. Reward points can be redeemed at any point when you're logged into your Crutchfield account.

Shop Crutchfield outlet items — but beware TVs

(Image credit: LG)

The Crutchfield Outlet takes up to 40% off (opens in new tab) open box, scratch/dent, and closeout items. However, we generally don't recommend buying refurbished or open-box TVs. That's because TVs are so cheap these days that you shouldn't have to buy a used TV to find a good discount. Additionally, if you're not happy with the condition of the TV, you're usually on the hook for return shipping. Many TVs require freight shipping, which can quickly add up.

Always compare prices

(Image credit: Best Buy)

The biggest secret to finding the best TV deals is to always shop around. There's no such thing as the perfect retailer for TVs. Yes, some retailers are known for offering particularly aggressive deals, but you should always compare prices with at least two competing retailers before you make a purchase. For example, if you find a great TV deal at Crutchfield, we'd recommend checking that same model at Amazon or Best Buy before making your purchase. Likewise, if you find an amazing TV deal at Best Buy, it's worth checking two more competitors to ensure you're getting the lowest price possible.

Take advantage of Crutchfield tech support

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Crutchfield prides itself on its customer support. If you're not sure what TV you want or if you have questions about a specific model, Crutchfield offers expert support that can help you make the right decision. Perhaps you want the best TV for a bright living room or maybe you need a TV that's a specific weight. Crutchfield's team of advisors should be able to help. They also offers hands-on takes on the products that they sell along with TV guides and explainers (opens in new tab). That said, it's worth keeping in mind that they're ultimately a retailer and any advice you get from them should be vetted with independent reviews from other sites.