Here are 3 Prime Day beating deals on Shark vacuum cleaners that you can buy right now

With Prime Day fast approaching, you don’t have to wait until the big event to grab a bargain. And if you’re looking to replace or upgrade to one of the best vacuum cleaners, we’ve got some good news for you.

Amazon has already started rolling out some early deals on some of the best Shark vacuum cleaners. Right now, up to 40% has been slashed off the original price — making an incredible saving.

As a Homes editor, I’ve tested my fair share of vacuum cleaners, and the Shark upright vacuum cleaners have been a firm favorite. Not only do they come tops for their superb pick-up power — especially on hardwood floors, but also has a handy Lift-Away feature that allows you to detach the pod to tackle the stairs and upholstery with ease. This also makes it more versatile and quick to use during household chores. What’s more, if you have pets at home, Shark vacuums are known to quickly handle stubborn hairs, and make carpets look brand new again.

So if you want to sweep up a great bargain, these are the three Shark vacuum cleaner deals that I’d snap up right now.

Shark Vacuum Cleaner early Prime Day deals

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum: was $219 now $189 @ Amazon

This Shark NV360 is one of the more popular models, known for its powerful suction that can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors. It comes with a large, 0.9-quart capacity cup to capture debris, which can be easily removed to empty. In addition, its Lift-Away function quickly transforms it from an upright into a handheld to tackle those quick clean-ups. It’s also lightweight and has swivel steering for ease of use. It’s rated highly for pet hair pick-up, and comes with handy upholstery and crevice tools.

Shark LA322 Navigator ADV Corded Vacuum with Pet Power: was $239 now $179 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a powerful, sturdy cleaner that is lightweight, this is a great option. This Shark is an upgrade from its Lift-Away predecessor, and is much lighter to carry and use. It also comes with advanced swivel steering, and handy LED lights to let you see hidden dust underneath furniture. It also comes with a selection of attachments including a Pet Power brush. Note that this is a limited-time only deal, with a decent 25% reduction — so you’d better hurry!