Exclusive Black Friday deal — take $400 off the near-perfect Saatva mattress

If you're looking to buy the best mattress possible this month, the Saatva Classic should be high on your list. Not only did we rate it the best overall mattress of 2023, but it scored a near-perfect rating from our mattress reviewer.

Here at Tom's Guide we've scored an exclusive deal that knocks the Saatva Classic (queen) to $1,595 at Saatva. That's $400 off and one of the best Black Friday mattress deals I've seen. (The link can be used to take $400 off any purchase of $1,000 or more at Saatva).

Saatva Classic Mattress

was: $1,995 (queen)

now: $1,595 (queen)

Savings: $400 off Summary: The Saatva Classic mattress is the best mattress around period. It offers hotel-level luxury, superb support and dreamy comfort. The hybrid design includes a pillow-top, memory foam lumbar support section, and lots of coils. You can choose from two heights and three firmness options to suit your body type and sleep position. We awarded it a near-perfect score in our Saatva Classic mattress review. It's also a good choice if you suffer from back or joint pain — there's an extra memory foam section in the middle third, designed to support your lumbar. The fact that it's predominantly coils rather than foam means it's nice and breathable and won't trap body heat, making it suitable for hot sleepers too. Bonus points for its lifetime warranty, one-year at-home trial, and free white glove delivery with old mattress removal. Benefits: 365 night trial | lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery Price history: Saatva offers deals year round, but this is one of their best. It's sold for $1,696 on most other major retail holidays. Although it did hit $1,495 in March, this is still an unbeatable price. Also factor in that Saatva, like many mattress brands, increased its prices over the past 12 months or so, and we're unlikely to see any all-time low prices from this brand.

Of the firmness options, Luxury Firm is the most popular, and a great choice for most people. Consider the Plush Soft version if you're a lighter person or a side sleeper with a preference for a softer sleep surface, whereas Firm might be the best option for heavier person or a back/stomach sleepers who like a sturdy bed.

Not sure if the Classic is right for you? Head to our Loom & Leaf review for a closer look at this brand's high-end memory foam mattress, or our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid review to see how we got on with what is probably the best alternative to the Classic. For a comparison of all the different models, check out our best Saatva mattress guide. Also, check our Saatva coupons guide for more ways to save.