Epic Black Friday OLED TV deal is just $896 — and includes $100 Amazon credit

If you're holding out for the right OLED sale, we've just spotted one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV on sale for $896. Plus, use coupon code "HBQ5KMZKGRRP" during checkout and you'll get a free $100 Amazon credit on your account. That's one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen this month.

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon

Free $100 Amazon credit: The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. It's now $896 and the least-expensive OLED ever. Plus, use coupon "HBQ5KMZKGRRP" at checkout to get a free $100 Amazon credit.

If you're on the market for one of the best OLED TVs available, look no further, because the LG A1 OLED is a set that's hard to beat. It packs LG's powerful Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor and plenty of AI voice assistants; offering support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI, so you can effortlessly control your TV with just the sound of your voice.

This OLED TV also features 3840 x 2160 resolution. HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support, while running on LG's webOS 6.0 Smart TV software. This particular model packs a rich 48-inch 4K Ultra HD display with an OLED panel and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The LG A1 OLED also has three HDMI 2.0 and one USB input for you to pair your OLED TV with some of the best soundbars for the most immersive audio experience.

Overall, this deal offers epic savings. You'll get one of the most popular OLED TV sets on the market for $303 less. And the 48-inch screen will surely fit into any room. Hurry though, as TV deals like this typically don't last very long.

For more deals, make sure to check out our Black Friday deals page for additional savings. And if you're in the market for TVs with an OLED panel, have a look at our Black Friday OLED TV deals for more guidance.