Early Black Friday TV deal takes $400 off Sony's 75-inch Google TV monster

For a limited time, Amazon has has the Sony 75-inch X80J 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $1,098. That's $401 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV. It's also one of the best TV deals we've seen all year. The 65-inch model is also on sale for $948, but it actually sold for $899 most of the summer. The 75-inch TV is one to get.

Sony 75" X80J 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,098 @ Amazon

This killer deal saves you over $400 on one of the best 75-inch 4K TVs on the market. The Sony X80J features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, four HDMI ports, built-in Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 support, and compatibility with AI home assistants. View Deal

The 75-inch Sony X80J is now at its lowest price ever. By comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $1,149. The Sony X80J runs on the Google TV operating system and offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more. It also supports DTS Digital surround sound technology, meaning that you will get the most immersive audio experience.

And if you're a fan of voice-controlled AI assistants, you'll be glad to discover that the Sony X80J also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in. With hands-free voice control enabled, you'll be able to navigate your brand-new TV with just the sound of your voice.

