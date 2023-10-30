Early Black Friday MacBook deals — 3 deals I'd buy now

Black Friday is creeping closer, but there are some pretty huge MacBook deals happening right now. That means you don't have to wait if you want to secure yourself one of the best laptops ahead of the holiday season.

As an example, you can grab the MacBook Air (M1/256GB) for $749 at Amazon. This is $250 off and the lowest price I've seen for any MacBook currently sold by Apple. However, note that this model is a couple of years old.

If you want the latest model, the 15-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $1,049 at Amazon. This laptop is also $250 off (make sure to click the on-page coupon for the full discount.) It delivers speedy performance thanks to its M2 chip, and has a gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display.

Top 3 Best MacBook deals