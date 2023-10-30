Early Black Friday MacBook deals — 3 deals I'd buy now

Black Friday is creeping closer, but there are some pretty huge MacBook deals happening right now. That means you don't have to wait if you want to secure yourself one of the best laptops ahead of the holiday season.
As an example, you can grab the MacBook Air (M1/256GB) for $749 at Amazon. This is $250 off and the lowest price I've seen for any MacBook currently sold by Apple. However, note that this model is a couple of years old.
If you want the latest model, the 15-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $1,049 at Amazon. This laptop is also $250 off (make sure to click the on-page coupon for the full discount.) It delivers speedy performance thanks to its M2 chip, and has a gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display.
For more savings, check out our Black Friday MacBook sales and Black Friday laptop deals coverage.
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
Lowest price: It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and good speed.
Price check: $749 @ Best Buy | $849 @ B&H Photo
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
Discount via coupon: There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing) and a gorgeous display. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.
Price check: $1,049 @ B&H Photo | $1,099 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
Lowest price: The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers awesome performance and an epic 18 hours of battery life. It's the longest lasting laptop we've tested.
Price check: $1,049 @ Best Buy | $1,049 @ B&H Photo