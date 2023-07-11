Don’t miss this one — the 2022 iPad just crashed to an even lower price for Amazon Prime Day

iPad deals often provide some of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals, and the deals event is live and in full swing. And that means huge discounts on the best tablets. Aside from Black Friday, Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to pick up tech, so if you're in the market for an iPad, you'll definitely want to jump at this deal.

Currently, Amazon is selling the 2022 10.9" iPad for just $379. That's $70 off the usual price of $449. I'd scoop this deal up while stocks last!

Apple iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $449 now $379 @ Amazon

The 10th generation of the standard iPad delivers, as we said in our iPad 2022 review, almost everything you could want in a modern tablet, including a bigger display than its predecessor, beautiful design, a speedy A14 Bionic chip and USB-C charging. This $70 off deal is one of the best prices we've ever seen the 2022 iPad sell for.

Prime Day iPad deals are a great way to grab awesome tech for a bargain, and this deal is no different.

The standard 2022 iPad is an affordable way into the Apple tablet lineup. In our 2022 iPad 10th Gen review, we found that this tablet has a lot to love. It features 12MP front and rear cameras — an improvement on the 8MP rear camera of the 9th Gen model — and a larger screen than its predecessor. While the 2360 x 1640 Liquid Retina display is not the best iPad screen there is, it's still a decent panel for the money, delivering rich color and a high level of detail, making it excellent for viewing photos and video.

While it may not pack the performance of the range-topping iPad Pro 2022, the A14 Bionic chip that powers this iPad is a really decent performer, making this tablet a great tool for browsing the internet, watching your favorite content, productivity and even gaming.There's also all-day battery life and USB-C charging to get you back up to full quickly when you do run out of juice. We also liked the new sleek look of this tablet, with its edge-to-edge glass, black bezels and no retro home button in sight. It's modern Apple to a tee, and a massive improvement on the looks of the aging 9th Gen iPad.

The iPad's screen also hit a decent 504-nits of brightness in our testing, which means that it's good enough for most uses, but not great for reading in direct sunlight. It also supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, instead of the second-generation stylus. However, if you aren't fussed about those things, this deal should be right up your alley. Look towards the iPad Pro if you need more speed.