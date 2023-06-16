Dell summer sale knocks 30% off refurbished XPS and Alienware laptops

Dell is known for offering excellent deals on its laptops and desktops. However, if you're trying to tighten your budget a little more, a refurb is usually a safe bet, especially when that refurb comes straight from Dell.

For a limited time, Dell Outlet is taking up to 30% off select laptops, desktops, and monitors. The sale includes premium machines like Dell's XPS line of devices as well as gaming rigs and monitors from Alienware. This sale is valid through June 19 at 11:59 p.m. (ET).

Dell Outlet: up to 30% off refurbs @ Dell

When it comes to refurbs, we've always recommended buying direct from the original manufacturer. Items restored by the manufacturer usually include a better warranty and easier/quicker access to customer support if something turns out wrong with your purchase.

Dell is known for making some of the best laptops we've tested. This include budget gaming laptops like the G5 line as well as premium laptops like the XPS 15. That said, both 4th of July sales and Prime Day laptop sales are right around the corner. So if you don't spot something in today's sale you can rest assured there will be more deals in the days to come.