Save big on Dyson, Roomba and more with these 5 best Cyber Monday vacuum deals

If you've been considering investing in a new vacuum for tidying up your home ahead of the holidays, you're in luck. This year's Cyber Monday deals are already in full swing — and you can get some of the more premium vacuum cleaners on the market at a fraction of the price.

We're already seeing huge savings on mainstream brands like Dyson and Shark. You can snag the latest Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $748 at Amazon. That's a savings of over $200 off the full retail price. Or if you'd rather "set it and forget it" with a Roomba, Amazon and Target are marking down some of our favorite robot vacuums.

Whether you’re after a cordless, corded or robot model, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday vacuum cleaner deals out there. Loaded with extra features, these vacuum cleaners will make quick work of your carpeted or hardwood floors.

Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $949 now $748 @ Amazon

Though the Gen5detect only arrived a few months ago, Dyson's latest-and-greatest cordless vacuum is already seeing huge discounts this Cyber Monday. Amazon's taking 21% off for a savings of $200 on one of the most powerful cordless vacuums on the market. And it includes all the features the brand is known for, like an LCD screen, dust-spotlighting laser, and lightweight design.

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $569 now $349 @ Amazon

While it’s not the latest model from Dyson, the V11 is still both a reliable and advanced vacuum cleaner. It stands out for its LCD display, which shows you the current power setting (eco, medium or boost) as well as counts down the battery life while in use. You'll get about 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and it can adjust its power based on the surface of your floors.

Price check: $349 @ Dyson

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $159 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum offers both style and function, getting the job done for a budget price. The Roomba 694 is easy to control through the app, and even offers geofencing, a feature that’s usually only found on more expensive robot vacuum cleaners. Snag one on Amazon this Cyber Monday for just $159, the lowest price we've seen yet.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: was $279 now $154 @ Target

The iRobot Roomba 675 packs plenty of features found on more expensive robot vacuums for a price that won't break the bank. And right now Target's taking 45% off for Cyber Monday. The Roomba 675 earned a spot on our best robot vacuums list for its automatic dirt detection, solid performance, and Wi-Fi connectivity that lets you control and modify its behavior.