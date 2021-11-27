Cyber Monday dishwasher deals 2021 — huge savings from Samsung, LG and more

Cyber Monday is almost here and the sales are cheaper than they've ever been before. This includes appliances — specifically dishwashers. A dishwasher is one of the most relied-upon appliances in any kitchen. It will save you from hours of washing up, using less water in the process, and it’s more hygienic too.

Dishwashers are becoming much more smart as of late — you can now control and monitor some of the more premium models from your phone, while others comes with a dedicated sanitize cycle for added hygiene. Whether you're interested in upgrading to a smart dishwasher, or you just want an everyday replacement that will get the job done, we’ve researched the market to find the best Cyber Monday deals on dishwashers. Here are the best sales right now.

Best Cyber Monday dishwasher deals right now

Samsung dishwasher deals

Samsung StormWash DW80R5060US: was $764 now $649 @ Best Buy Samsung StormWash DW80R5060US: was $764 now $649 @ Best Buy

This top control built-in dishwasher from Samsung comes with 15 place settings as well as a third rack for cutlery. It's a quiet operator, at just 48 dB, so it won't interrupt your conversations in the kitchen. It doesn't come with smart connectivity, but with six wash cycles, it offers versatility in what it can do. You can currently save $97 on it with this deal.

Samsung DW80R7061US: was $899 now $799 @ Best Buy Samsung DW80R7061US: was $899 now $799 @ Best Buy

This premium design from Samsung is currently $150 off. It comes with a huge 15 place setting capacity — meaning it would suit a family, as well as a third rack to make the most use of the space. The controls are concealed on top to give it a minimalist finish. There are six wash cycles to choose from and the door will automatically open at the end of the cycle to help with drying.

Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

If you’re looking for a smart dishwasher, then look no further. The premium Samsung DW80R9950US is currently $100 off and features Wi-Fi connectivity, which lets you control and monitor it remotely from your phone. It’s also a quiet operator, rated at just 39dBa, and the door will release automatically at the end of the cycle to help the drying process. With 15 place settings, it’s more than big enough too.

Maytag dishwasher deals

Maytag MDB4949SKZ: was $799 now $648 @ The Home Depot Maytag MDB4949SKZ: was $799 now $648 @ The Home Depot

You can now save 19% on this sophisticated design from Maytag. The controls can be found tucked in the recess of the handle, which offers four cycles including Auto, Normal, Quick and Power Blast. There's also useful Delay Start, High Temperature Wash and Sanitize options at your disposal. The fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish is sure to impress when you have guests too.

KitchenAid dishwasher deals

KitchenAid KDTM404KPS Top Control 24-in Built-In Dishwasher: was $1,199 now $1,079 @ Lowes KitchenAid KDTM404KPS Top Control 24-in Built-In Dishwasher: was $1,199 now $1,079 @ Lowes

If you want to add some style to your kitchen, KitchenAid's KDTM404KPS model currently has 10% off at Lowes. The premium design features a singular bar to open and close along with top controls which are hidden from sight. There are five cycles to choose from, and the inside contains KitchenAid's iconic Freeflex third rack, which can hold glassware as well as cutlery.

KitchenAid KDPM604KPS 24 in. Stainless Steel Top Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $1,299 now $1,169 @ The Home Depot KitchenAid KDPM604KPS 24 in. Stainless Steel Top Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $1,299 now $1,169 @ The Home Depot

KitchenAid dishwashers always catch the eye and this model is no exception. It features the iconic third rack, which can hold cups and glasses as well as cutlery, and an automatic cycle, which will use sensors to detect how dirty the load is. These models usually come with a steep price tag, but you can currently save $130 on this one.

LG dishwasher deals

24" Front-Control Built-In Dishwasher: LG LDFN4542S 24" Front-Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $799 now $629 @ Best Buy

Make a savings of $170 with this excellent LG deal. This sleek dishwasher comes with a spacious 24-in capacity, LED control display, and its LG QuadWash technology will get your plates and crockery sparkling in seconds. Its EasyRack Plus allows you to adjust the height of three racks to fit more, which is ideal for large families. A great deal that cannot be missed.

LG LDTS5552S 24" Top-Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy LG LDTS5552S 24" Top-Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

This is an excellent deal, saving you $200. Equipped with QuadWash technology, this uses four spray arms to ensure your dishes get a superb clean. It comes with a third rack to offer more space, steam cycle to sanitize, and Dynamic Dry for sparkling dishes. Available in black and classic stainless steel, it also has a print-proof finish.

LG LDT7808SS: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy LG LDT7808SS: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on this Energy Start-certified 24-inch top Control Built-In Dishwasher with TrueSteam, 3 adjustable racks, a stainless steel tub, and a quiet 42-decibel operation. It also has Wi-Fi built in, and can be controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Whirlpool dishwasher deals

Whirlpool 24" dishwasher (WDT730PAHZ): was $749 now $599 @ Lowes Whirlpool 24" dishwasher (WDT730PAHZ): was $749 now $599 @ Lowes

This Energy Star-certified top-control dishwasher has a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish, a 1-Hour Wash cycle, and a fairly quiet 51-decibel operation. This deal takes 20% off its regular price.

Frigidaire dishwasher deals

Frigidaire FFBD1831US 18" Front Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $869 now $699 @ Best Buy Frigidaire FFBD1831US 18" Front Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $869 now $699 @ Best Buy

If you want a full-size dishwasher, but you're tight for space, then this might be the deal for you. At 18 inches wide, the FFBD1831US model from Frigidaire can squeeze into a small recess while still offering eight place settings and six wash cycles to choose from. Plus, it's Energy Star certified.

Countertop dishwasher deals

hOmeLabs Compact Countertop Dishwasher: was $433 now $289 @ Walmart hOmeLabs Compact Countertop Dishwasher: was $433 now $289 @ Walmart

This countertop dishwasher from hOmeLabs features six place settings as well as a silverware basket for cutlery. Six wash settings gives you ample choice, including heavy, normal, ECO, glass, speed, and rinse. There's a delay start button as well if you want to postpone a wash.



Moosoo Stainless Steel Dishwasher: was $324 now $259 at Walmart Moosoo Stainless Steel Dishwasher: was $324 now $259 at Walmart

This dishwasher from Moosoo can either sit freely on the countertop, or be built into your cabinets. It comes with five wash programs including Fast, Soft, Eco, Intense and Usual, and six place settings. The tempered glass door, stainless steel surround and touch screen controls give it a modern finish.

MOOSOO Portable Countertop Dishwasher: was $369 now $284 @ Walmart MOOSOO Portable Countertop Dishwasher: was $369 now $284 @ Walmart

If space is a concern, then you can opt for a portable dishwasher instead. This model from Moosoo comes with six washing programs including Eco, Usual, Intense, Rapid, Glass and Fruit, plus it features a drying function which will run for an hour once the cycle has finished. You can supply water to it via the tank or from a faucet.

Cyber Monday dishwasher deals — what to look for

Lots of dishwasher models will go on sale for Cyber Monday as per usual. If you want to get the best deal, you should first consider what you want from your dishwasher — how big should it be, do you want smart connectivity, what finish will suit your kitchen, etc? Don’t just buy the best deal you can find, or you could end up with something impractical.