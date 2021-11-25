Black Friday TV deal — get $200 off TCL’s superb 65-inch QLED

Black Friday deals are here, so if you're looking for mega TV savings on a mega-sized screen, look no further.

Best Buy has the 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV on sale for $699 right now. That's $200 off the regular price of $899, and remains one of the best deals we've seen so far this Black Friday. If you want something a little smaller, Best Buy also has the 55-inch model on sale for $499, a $150 saving. And if you're a fan of the Roku Smart TV platform, make sure to check out Amazon's listing for a similar 65-inch TCL 5-Series model that's on sale for $699.

This killer deal saves you $200 on one of the best 65-inch 4K TVs on the market. This model features a massive 65-inch 4K LED UHD QLED display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with AI home assistants.

TCL's 2021 65-inch television features a brilliant 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) QLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It's packed with features, including Dolby Vision HDR support and smart TV functionality through its integrated Google TV platform.

In our TCL 5-Series Google TV (S546) review, we were impressed with how this model delivered a bright QLED display with local dimming and excellent HDR performance at a surprisingly affordable price — and that was before the $200 holiday discount. We found this version a marked upgrade over the similarly-sized Roku model, with better overall performance and more expansive HDR and audio formats support. Plus, we really liked the Google TV smart TV experience.

The Google TV smart TV operating system is one of the best out there, with clean design and useful content recommendations. Through the interface you can access the best streaming services available, including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

You can also control the TV via voice using the built-in Google Assistant. Once you enable hands-free voice control, you can navigate the TV with just the sound of your voice.

Act fast: This deal remains a bargain compared to other QLED 65-inch TVs on the market, and TVs are always a big Black Friday seller. We don't expect stock to last forever.

