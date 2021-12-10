Best YETI deals for the holidays — save on coolers and accessories

The best YETI deals actually aren’t all that easy to find. These are some of the best coolers , and they’re so popular that they practically sell themselves — so reducing the price isn’t really necessary. Having said that, sales aren’t impossible. In fact, we’ve taken the time to scour the market for you to find the best YETI deals out there.

Before choosing your YETI cooler, above all, consider what size you need and how portable you need it to be. The smaller it is, the easier it will be to move, but if you’re hosting large parties, then you’re going to need a sizable design. Look out for useful features too, such as wheels and cup holders.

Today's best YETI deals

Best YETI deals

Accessories

YETI Rambler 12 oz. Bottle with HotShot Cap: was $29 now $24 @ Dick’s Sporting Goods YETI Rambler 12 oz. Bottle with HotShot Cap: was $29 now $24 @ Dick’s Sporting Goods

YETI’s not all about the coolers — you can now get one of their iconic rambler bottles for just $24. It has a capacity of 12 oz, and you can drink from any angle around the leak-proof lid. It’s double-wall insulated, to keep your drinks hot or cold and the stainless steel construction resists rust. It’s currently available in green and stainless steel.

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug: was $32 now $29 @ Amazon YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug: was $32 now $29 @ Amazon

This 14-ounce insulated mug comes in 12 different colors, is dishwasher safe, and comes with a lid that uses magnets to keep it from opening accidentally. Not only will it keep your beverages cool or warm but it will last the day.

YETI MOLLE Zinger Retractable Tool with YETI Bottle Key Opener: was $33 now $29 @ Amazon YETI MOLLE Zinger Retractable Tool with YETI Bottle Key Opener: was $33 now $29 @ Amazon

This would make for a great gift for any YETI Hopper fans. This bottle key opener attaches directly to the Hopper’s handle and features a retractable cord for convenience. You never have to worry about being caught without a bottle opener again. You can fit other tools onto the flat spring ring as well.

YETI Coolers

Image YETI Tundra 45 Cooler: was $437 now $299 @ Amazon

If you want a mid-sized cooler, this YETI Tundra 45 in Desert Tan can hold up to 26 cans with a recommended 2:1 ice-to-contents ratio to keep your beverages chilled. With it’s durable, ‘indestructible’ construction, and heavy-duty, rubber latches, you’re guaranteed reliability. Plus, you’ll be saving serious cash with this great deal. This sale is currently available on the white and tan colors.

YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler: was $533 now $399 @ Amazon YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler: was $533 now $399 @ Amazon

Make a saving of $134 with this great YETI Tundra Haul cooler. The Haul is the first, ever YETI cooler on wheels, making it ideal for road trips or family events. You won’t have to worry about pulling it over rough terrain with its NeverFlat, solid wheel and StrongArm handle. A great bargain to snap up, but it's only available on the white and tan colors.