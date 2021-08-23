Best dishwasher sales and deals in August 2021

There’s always dishwasher sales in every department store these days, so much so it’s become the norm. However, if you’re in the market for a new dishwasher, this makes it tricky to find the best deals, especially as the word discount is printed everywhere you look!

Luckily, we’ve done the research for you to find the best dishwasher offers out there. From Home Depot to Wayfair and Amazon, we’ve searched far and wide so you don’t have to. Whether you’re looking for the best value, or want Wi-Fi connectivity, we’ve found one to suit every taste. Here are the best dishwasher deals you can find right now.

Today’s best dishwasher sales

KitchenAid KDTM404KPS Dishwasher: was $1,199 now $1,079 @ Home Depot

If you’re after a premium built-in dishwasher design then KitchenAid speaks volumes. The exterior appears sleek and sophisticated, while the interior is laid out to make the most use of the space. This includes its iconic FreeFlex third rack which can hold cups and glasses as well as cutlery. It’s also a quiet operator at 44 dBA and is available in standard and black stainless steel. It comes with Energy Star certification. View Deal

LG LDT5678SS Dishwasher: was $1,131 now $1,011 @ Overstock

This stainless steel built-in dishwasher comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, which means you can monitor and control it from your smartphone. It can also connect with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for added voice control. It holds up to 15 place settings and features hidden controls on the top of the door. Despite its minimalist appeal, it comes with 9 wash cycles and 8 options so you’ve got a setting for every situation! View Deal

Samsung DW80N3030US Dishwasher: was $699 now $578 @ Home Depot

This dishwasher is ideal if you want a dependable model without breaking the bank. Its built-in design features digital touch controls on the front of the door and it’s available in three finishes: white, black and stainless steel. It holds 15 place settings — more than enough for a large family, and is Energy Star certified. View Deal

YODALA Portable Dishwasher: was $409 now $339 @ Wayfair

If you want something a little smaller to wash your dishes then check out this countertop dishwasher from YODALA. It features a 5-liter water tank and is supplied with a drain hose for ease of installation. It also comes with 4 cycles including Pots & Pans, Gentle Wash, Quick Rinse and Sanitary Wash. It doesn’t look like a dishwasher either with its black, white and gold finish. View Deal

Fisher & Paykel DD24DAX9N Dishwasher: was $2,252 now $1,399 @ Appliances Connection

If you’re on the market for a drawer dishwasher, then look no further! This Fisher & Paykel model has 38% off at the moment and comes with double drawers which can hold 14 place settings. There are 6 cycles to choose from, including an eco mode, and it’s Energy Star certified too, which means it’s a great option for being sustainable. View Deal