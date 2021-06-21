Best iPhone Prime Day deals 2021: iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and more

The current crop of Prime Day iPhone 12 deals, as well as those for the iPhone 11, is quite enticing. Apple's products are notoriously hard to find good deals for, but there are some decent offers to be found right now, if you don't mind the terms.

U.S. buyers may be quite jealous of the unlocked deals for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini that Amazon is offering in the U.K. Fortunately, Amazon's U.S. offer is more complete, including a carrier plan and gift-card credit that slowly trickles into your account over the course of the two-year contract. You can also get similar terms for the iPhone 11 series, if you want to save a bit more money by going for older hardware.

Read on for the latest iPhone deals this Prime Day, and be sure to keep checking back to see what's new. Also, if you haven't already, make sure you sign up to a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial so you can get the best out of these 48 hours of deals.

Best Prime Day iPhone deals right now

iPhone 12 deals

Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) with Cricket subscription: $879 @ Amazon with $100 gift card

You can get the 128GB version of the basic iPhone 12, along with a $55/month Cricket Wireless plan. However, for every month of the 24-month contract, you get a small amount of Amazon credit, up to $100. It's a deal that keeps on giving.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) with Cricket subscription: $1,299 @ Amazon with $100 gift card

If you'd prefer an extra camera on your iPhone, then you can get the iPhone 12 Pro with the same terms as before: 24 months signed up with Cricket, and $100 of Amazon credit paid in gradually during the term.View Deal

iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) with Cricket subscription: $729 @ Amazon with $100 gift card

If on the other hand you wanted a smaller handset, the iPhone 12 mini is also available with this offer.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini (64GB): was $699, now $499 @ Best Buy

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Best Buy is offering a considerable $200 off the iPhone 12 mini, provided you activate it today with one of three different carrier partners.View Deal

iPhone 11 deals

iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) with Cricket subscription: was $999, now $899 @ Amazon with $75 gift card

The iPhone 11 Pro remains a great phone even a year on, and looks all the more attractive with a Cricket subscription and Amazon credit.View Deal

iPhone SE deals

iPhone SE (64GB): FREE with new line @ Verizon

If you want a new iPhone SE, complete with contract, for free, then Verizon is currently offering just that. The 64GB version of Apple's budget iPhone actually costs nothing extra per month, while getting the 128GB or 256GB versions will cost $5/month or $10/month, respectively.View Deal

iPhone SE (64GB): was $349, now $199 @ Straight Talk Wireless

Whether you're a new or returning customer, Straight Talk is offering almost 50% off of the basic iPhone SE, in any of the phone's three available colors. You don't even need to buy a contract with it.View Deal

Renewed iPhone deals

iPhone 12 (64GB, unlocked, renewed): was $799, now $712 @ Amazon

You can get a small discount on the iPhone 12 if you don't mind going for an Amazon-restored model.View Deal

iPhone 11 (64GB, unlocked, renewed): was $799, now $509 @ Amazon

This hefty discount on a slightly older model is thanks to it having been renewed by Amazon, in theory making it as good as new.View Deal

iPhone 12 deals (U.K.)

iPhone 12 mini (64GB): was £699 now £552 @ Amazon U.K.

U.K.-based customers have access to a 19% discount on Apple's smallest iPhone 12 model. All six colors and three storage capacity options are on offer, but the largest discount is for the basic 64GB edition.View Deal

iPhone 12 (64GB): was £799 now £652 @ Amazon U.K.

The standard iPhone 12 is also seeing a rare discount on Amazon this Prime Day, with the 64GB model seeing the largest percentage discount. Be aware that not all colors are available on the different storage options, so don't be alarmed if you find one combination isn't available. (Currently out of stock; check back later.)View Deal

iPhone 11 deals (U.K.)

iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64GB, unlocked): was £1,049, now £919 @ Amazon

If you like the metallic green hue of this model, then you can get an unlocked iPhone 11 Pro for a reasonable discount instead. You can also find a discount on the 256GB storage version, but the only color available is once again the Midnight Green.View Deal

