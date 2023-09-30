Best Buy has a big weekend sale — here’s the 13 deals I’d buy

Amazon's October Prime Day event is now less than two weeks away, but you don’t need to wait until then to start saving on top tech items. Amazon may be holding back its best deals for its latest sales events, but Best Buy is hoping to get ahead of its rival by running a massive sale this weekend.

An epic weekend sale isn’t out of the ordinary for Best Buy. In fact, whenever I’m looking for weekend deals, the electronic specialist is usually the first place I check. And right now one of my favorite deals is the LG 55" C3 OLED TV for $1,499, that's $300 off one of the best OLED TVs you can buy and the lowest price we've spotted to date.

Or, if you’re looking for some highly-rated Apple gear instead, the MacBook Air M1 is on sale for $749. It may be a couple of years old, but it can still hold its own. And that’s far from the only excellent Apple deal at Best Buy, AirPods are just $99, or you can spring for the AirPods Pro 2 for $199 — that's a $50 saving.

These are just a few of the many deals currently available at Best Buy, so read on below for my favorite picks in Best Buy’s latest weekend sale. For more ways to save, check out our Best Buy promo codes guide.

Best Buy weekend sale — Top deals right now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $119 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer comes with a four-quart capacity which is ideal to cook for a small family. In addition, it can roast, reheat, and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. It has a non-stick basket and crisper plate that can hold up to 2 lbs of French fries or other tasty foods with ease. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe. It's a great buy if you want to join the air fryer revolution that is sweeping kitchens.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 9 just came out, so now's a great time to score a deal on last year's model before it disappears. The Apple Watch 8 sports a skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. This price is valid on the Starlight color only.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon | $329 @ Walmart

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

Back in stock! The A2 was LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

4 free months of Apple Music! Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best deals you'll find this week at Best Buy. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. They also come with a free 4-month Apple Music trial.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration. This QLED TV was last on sale for $1,999, but it's now been sliced an extra $200 off.

Asus TUF 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $1,149 @ Best Buy

This Asus TUF Gaming Laptop is an impressive machine, and it's now $250 off at Best Buy. It sports a 15.6-inch display and is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. It also packs 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storing dozens of blockbuster games. It's a great pick for newcomers to the world of PC gaming, especially now it's on sale.

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-canceling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.