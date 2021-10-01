Best Buy Black Friday deals — sales to expect in 2021

Best Buy offered some of the best Black Friday deals of the season last year. Although November is still a few weeks out, Best Buy Black Friday deals will be here before you know it. So we're taking a look at some last year's top Best Buy Black Friday deals to predict what we can expect from 2021.

Last year Best Buy, dominated the holiday season with epic deals like a 55-inch Vizio OLED TV for just $899. (That remains the best OLED TV deal of all time). Best Buy Black Friday deals also slashed the price of Apple devices, kitchen appliances, and robot vacuums. Here's what you can expect from 2021.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — what to expect

4K TVs: Best Buy offered some of the best TV deals last year. In addition to the aforementioned OLED TV deal, the retailer also had a TCL 55-inch 4K TV for just $199. It's a price we haven't seen once throughout all of 2021. We expect Best Buy to offer this deal again in 2021, likely on a newer model. We may even the price of a 55-inch 4K TV go for as low as $179, though don't expect it to be one of the newer models.

Apple: When it comes to Apple devices, Best Buy Black Friday deals are among the best. Earlier this year, Best Buy has the Editor's Choice MacBook Air on sale for an unbelievable price of $749. It was an exclusive students-only deal. (Non-students paid $849, which is still $150 off). Sadly, we may not see that $749 price point again. However, the base model will likely crash to $799 at Best Buy. This time, the deal will not require a valid edu e-mail.

PS5: Best Buy held its first ever in-store PS5 restock in September. We've also seen monthly Best Buy RTX 3080 restock. We wouldn't be surprised if the retailer offers more in-store restocks as November approaches. Online shoppers shouldn't worry too much, however; as we expect GPU and console drops to continue online as well.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — early sales

November is still days off, but here are some Best Buy deals you can get now.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

Simply put, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is the best overall Roku device on the market. It supports 4K streams and you also get a strong wireless receiver and a bundled voice remote. It's now at its lowest price ever.View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect way to stream all the Prime Video, Netflix and live TV you want at a low price. The streaming device provides excellent video quality and supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+.View Deal

TV sale: deals from $139 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has smart TVs on sale from $139. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These will be the cheapest TV deals we see till the arrival of the holidays. View Deal

Vizio MQ7 55" 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $579 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The Vizio MQ7 is part of Vizio's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, full array local dimming, DTS Virtual X audio, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, built-in AirPlay and Chromecast support, and an auto game mode, which optimizes the TV for console gamers. This is one of the first TV deals we see for this new TV and its also the lowest price to date. View Deal

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $599, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $50 less with this early deal. View Deal

AeroGardens Harvest Elite Slim: was $179 now 129 @ Best Buy

The AeroGardens Harvest Elite Slim with Heirloom Salad Seed Kit's price has been slashed. With this deal, you get the small, sleek, countertop appliance with high-efficiency grow lights and six pre-seeded grow pods of heirloom salad greens.View Deal

Samsung Slide-in Gas Range: was $1,979 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Samsung's attractive slide-in gas range has a large 6.0-cubic foot capacity, knobs that light up blue when the burners are on, and a Smart Dial that simplifies oven controls. Other features include an Air Fry setting, Wi-Fi, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has a super-powerful 22,000 BTU burner for getting things hot in a flash. This deal knocks $270 off its price. View Deal