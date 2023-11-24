Beats Studio Pro at staggering 51% off is the Black Friday headphones deal to beat

The best headphones are sometimes pricey, evident in premium models like the AirPods Max, Sony WH-1000XM5, and Bose 700. You could easily spend several hundred on any of those noise-canceling headphones, but why do that when the Beats Studio Pro offers just about everything audiophiles need in a pair of over-ear headphones. It’s a fraction of the cost right now.

You can get the Beats Studio Pro at 51% off its normal price thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deal. Normally it costs $349, which is well worth it for its excellent noise cancellation and long battery life. However, it’s even better thanks to the $180 off instant discount that brings its total cost to $169.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon

With its foldable design, the Beats Studio Pro are one of the best companions for your trips. Along with its extra long battery life and good noise cancellation, there's a lot of value with this Black Friday deal.

That’s much better than the AirPods Max at $549, or even the Sony WH-1000XM5 at $399. You can technically still buy two of the Beats Studio Pro and they wouldn’t come close to matching the same price of just one of those other wireless headphones.

Sporting Beats’ iconic headphone design, the Studio Pro is a fantastic follow up to the Beats Studio3 Wireless. Part of the reason why is because of its extra long rating of up to 40 hours of battery with ANC turned off, while its rapid charging can provide around 4 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging.

But the most compelling parts of the Beats Studio Pro is its support of lossless audio through USB-C connection and enhanced noise cancellation. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we loved how its noise cancellation was strong enough to block out someone chatting in the background — and along with its Transparency mode — lets you listen to your surroundings without removing them. With lossless audio support, you can hear true-to-life music with its wired connection without the distortion that wireless headphones often have to deal with.

We also like its collapsible design, allowing it to fit easily in a bag or backpack without taking up much space. You don’t see this kind of design in other premium headphones, so they’re not really the easiest to travel with.