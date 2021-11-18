B&H Photo beats Amazon with this Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday deal

Ring is the clear market leader in the video doorbell space. As an Amazon-owned company, you would logically assume the best Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday deals would come from the mega-retailer itself. However, B&H Photo is currently beating Amazon with one of the strongest Black Friday deals we’ve seen to date.

Right now, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $39 at B&H Photo. That’s a sizeable $20 off its usual retail price of $59. We haven’t even seen Amazon Black Friday deals discount this model of Ring Video Doorbell to this degree. Supply is confirmed to be limited at this reduced price, so don’t sleep on this saving.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired (Black): was $59 now $39 @ B&H Photo Ring Video Doorbell Wired (Black): was $59 now $39 @ B&H Photo

Designed as an entry-level product, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is now even cheaper thanks to this Black Friday deal at B&H Photo. It offers 1080p video, a compact design and a very user-friendly companion app.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the ideal entry point for anyone looking to upgrade their door bell to something a little more modern. Because of its more budget-friendly price some sacrifices have been made in the feature department, the need to purchase a Ring Chime in order to hear a ring is probably the biggest. Nevertheless, it still thoroughly earns its spot on our best video doorbell roundup.

In our Ring Video Doorbell Wired review , we praised the device’s compact design, decent 1080p video quality and comprehensive companion app that makes using it a breeze. We said: “The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a small and inexpensive video doorbell — but there are some trade-offs.”

Alongside potentially needing a Ring Chime if you want to hear your familiar ding-dong at home, you’ll likely want a Ring Protection plan ($30 a year/$3 a month) in order to enable video recording. Factoring in these additional costs, the Ring Video Doorbell wired is a more pricey investment than you might first think. However, a $20 saving off the core device makes having to pony up for extras stings a lot less.

Typically Amazon is the home for the biggest savings on Ring Video Doorbell products, so the mega-retailer could retaliate to this B&H Photo deal by offering an even deeper discount. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide and we’ll flag all the best Black Friday deals over the coming days.