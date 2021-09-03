Back to school sale knocks $150 off the excellent MacBook Air M1

Ready to grab a new laptop just before heading back to school? Now would be a good time to get a MacBook Air from Amazon thanks to these back to school sales .

Right now, Amazon is offering the Macbook Air M1 for $849.99. (It's on sale for $949, but you get an additional $100 off at checkout, bringing the price down to $849.99). That’s $150 off and one of the best Apple deals we’ve seen all year.

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

We couldn’t fault the Macbook Air M1 in our review — its performance is stellar, its battery life is great, and it has a 13.3-inch Retina display. As a bonus, the CPU of the 256GB model is the same as the more expensive 512GB version, so you don’t need to worry about sacrificing performance if you don’t want to shell out for the extra storage. If you would like a bit of extra space, though, you can grab the 512GB version for $1,149 right now, which is $100 off the original price.View Deal