Back to school sale knocks $150 off the excellent MacBook Air M1

Ready to grab a new laptop just before heading back to school? Now would be a good time to get a MacBook Air from Amazon thanks to these back to school sales.
Right now, Amazon is offering the Macbook Air M1 for $849.99. (It's on sale for $949, but you get an additional $100 off at checkout, bringing the price down to $849.99). That’s $150 off and one of the best Apple deals we’ve seen all year.
MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon
We couldn’t fault the Macbook Air M1 in our review — its performance is stellar, its battery life is great, and it has a 13.3-inch Retina display. As a bonus, the CPU of the 256GB model is the same as the more expensive 512GB version, so you don’t need to worry about sacrificing performance if you don’t want to shell out for the extra storage. If you would like a bit of extra space, though, you can grab the 512GB version for $1,149 right now, which is $100 off the original price.View Deal
In our Macbook Air M1 review, we were really impressed with the strong webcam, comfortable keyboard, and great performance as well as the long battery life. It really does come equipped with everything you could want out of a school laptop — the only things we could fault it for were the somewhat thick bezels and the small amount of ports. But if those things don’t bother you, the Macbook Air M1 would be a perfect choice.