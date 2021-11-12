Amazon is winning Black Friday TV deals with $400 off this 65-inch Samsung QLED

November typically sees retailers battle it out for the best Black Friday deals on TVs, and Amazon is making a strong claim for the top spot with this fantastic Black Friday TV deal.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 65-inch Q70A QLED TV for $997 at Amazon. That’s a massive $402 off its usual retail price of $1,399. We’ve already seen a plethora of excellent television savings over the last few days but this offer certainly ranks among the very best so far.

Samsung 65" Q70A QLED TV: was $1,399 now $997 @ Amazon Samsung 65" Q70A QLED TV: was $1,399 now $997 @ Amazon

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV has been slashed by $402 by Amazon as part of its early Black Friday deals. This television offers fantastic 4K images thanks to Samsung's Quantum Processor, Alexa support and a 120Hz refresh rate that makes this set ideal for gaming.

Samsung is one of the most popular TV manufacturers for good reason. The tech giant makes consistently excellent smart TVs. This reputation has led to the best Samsung TVs often commanding extremely high price tags. So, a savings of this size on a Samsung set is certainly significant.

The 65-inch Q70A boasts a quantum processor for upscaling whatever you watch to in 4K quality. It also boosts colors and contrast thanks to the included Motion Xcelerator Turbo and Dual LED Backlight technology. If that all sounds like jargon to you, don’t worry; it basically just means whatever you watch on this television will look better than ever.

Plus, if you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X the Samsung Q70A is definitively a smart buy. Offering a 120Hz refresh rate, this TV can play next-gen games at a full 120 fps. Furthermore, the Q70A’s motion enhancement features mentioned above will keep your games running smooth giving you a tactical edge when you need it most.

The Samsung Q70A also sports built-in Alexa support as well as a full range of Smart TV features for easy access to just about every streaming service you could want. If you want to consider some alternatives first, then make sure to check out our full rundown of the best Black Friday TV deals, which we are updating daily.