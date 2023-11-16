Amazon has Lego Star Wars helmet sets on sale for Black Friday — deals up to 23% off

Lego set sales aren't easy to come by, let alone discounts on Lego Star Wars sets from one of the company's most coveted franchises. That's why you'll be thrilled to know that a number of Lego Star Wars set are on sale, specifically ones from the popular helmets collection.

Amazon has Lego Star Wars helmets on sale for up to 23% off right now. You can score these savings thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday deals. The helmet sets on sale all capture iconic characters from across the Star Wars universe, including Darth Vader, Din Djarin (a.k.a. the Mandalorian,) Luke Skywalker and more.

Black Friday Lego deals at Amazon

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet: was $79 now $63 @ Amazon

The Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet is $20 for Black Friday deals. It depicts in close detail the menacing Darth Vader helmet. It's perfect for fans of the dark side.

Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

This 854-piece Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet is a must-buy for anyone who loves The Clone Wars. It's an awesome collectible that you can get now for 20% during Black Friday.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet: was $69 now $56 @ Amazon

This is the way. The Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet plays an iconic role in the Disney Plus series, and now you can build a 584-piece replica at home.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet: was $69 now $53 @ Amazon

Red Leader standing by! Relieve Luke Skywalker's iconic X-Wing scenes with the Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet. It's 23% off, making for one of the best Lego Black Friday deals yet.

While I myself already bought this Star Wars Advent Calendar set for just $33 in Amazon's Lego Black Friday sale, I went ahead and added some of these Star Wars Lego helmets to my cart. With the current deals, there has never been a better time to stock up Lego sets.

Whether they're for gifts or you're a collector yourself, you don't want to wait for these sets to go out of stock. What's more, Lego has retired some previous Star Wars helmets, so there's no telling how much longer these ones above will remain available.

Plus, the Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet is actually out of stock at Lego.com. If you want it now, you'll want to buy on Amazon.

That said, if you shop on Amazon instead of Lego.com, you won't get Lego Insider points that can be redeemed for discounts on future purchases. It's worth noting that there are additional Lego Star Wars helmet sets available on the company's site, too. During the Insiders Weekend sale, you'll get double points on your purchases that you can use towards exclusive rewards. The Insiders Weekend sale starts on November 18.

For more deals, see our Lego Black Friday deals hub for discounts up to 40% off. Be sure to check out all our Black Friday deals coverage for more savings across toys, tech, home products and more.